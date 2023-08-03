scorecardresearch
Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested for stalking

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (IANS) Pop star Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has been arrested for stalking.

As per TMZ, citing court records, Alexander, 41, is being held in a Tennessee jail. He was booked on Wednesday morning.

While the arrest record revealed that he was charged with alleged stalking, it was unknown whether he was given bail.

Childhood friends, the pop star, 41, married Alexander in January 2004 in Las Vegas, but their union only lasted for 55 hours.

The arrest adds to Alexander’s criminal history, which includes past stalking, trespassing, and parole violation charges.

This is not Alexander’s first brush with stalking charges. In June 2022, he crashed into the Grammy-winning singer’s Thousand Oaks, California home, hours before she wed husband Sam Asghari, saying he needed to talk to her.

Police said Alexander gained entry to the private ceremony – whose star-studded guest list included Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Drew Barrymore – by scaling a fence into the exclusive gated community where Spears’ home is situated.

He then climbed down a rocky slope to get into her 20-acre property.

Running toward Spears’ 12,464-square-foot Italian-style villa while capturing it on his cell phone camera, he screamed: “I’m Jason Alexander. The first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.”

He then entered the wedding tent where the nuptials were soon to be held, shouting: “She’s my first wife, she’s my only wife.”

He was eventually pinned down outside the home by employees setting up for the wedding until police arrived and took him into custody.

Spears was granted a three-year protective order against Alexander following the incident.

He pleaded no contest to aggravated trespass and battery, both misdemeanors, and two charges were dismissed — felony stalking and misdemeanor vandalism. He was sentenced to 128 days in jail for the wedding fiasco.

A few months after the wedding day drama, Alexander was arrested on a warrant issued in 2016 for an alleged jewellery theft .

He married a woman named Rebecca Bell, as they obtained a marriage license before tying the knot on March 27.

Entertainment Today

