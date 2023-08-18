scorecardresearch
Britney Spears is in high spirits despite ongoing divorce battle

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Pop star Britney Spears continues to remain in high spirits amid her ongoing tough divorce battle with her estranged partner Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce following “irreconcilable differences.”

According to the People, the 41-year old is still “in great spirits despite everything going on.” They added: “Obviously it’s never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future.”

The couple had been struggling for months to make their marriage work, ever since they tied the knot in 2021, and following the many difficulties they called it quits after 14 months of marriage, ending their seven year long relationship.

Asghari (29) had filed for divorce and listed the date of the split as July 28, 2023, following which he left their house and has since then been staying in a place of his own, though he hasn’t commented much on the situation.

While navigating the difficult situation, Spears is now directing her attention to her work which includes multiple projects, such as the upcoming release of her book, new songs and a planned album.

Back in July, she and her longtime collaborator, the rapper Will.i.am dropped their song ‘Mind Your Business’ which marked Spears’ first new music since her 2022 collaboration, ‘Hold Me Closer’ with the music legend Elton John.

Though she has been facing many difficulties, Spears has not let the tough times take away her attention. She was even quoted saying: “You know s*** happens” when referencing to her divorce.

While her memoir/Tell-All ‘The Woman in Me’ is scheduled for a release date of October 24, 2023, it will likely be delayed due to the divorce. In addition, since it’s a detailed memoir which details both her life and sheds light on her 13-year conservatorship period along with the ‘Free Britney’ movement, it will also now focus on the divorce and will go through some edits and additions.

