scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Bruce Springsteen set to rock Hyde Park after 11 years

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 29 (IANS) Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen is returning to London’s Hyde Park — where he was famously cut off 11 years ago — in July.

But this time, the organisers said, ‘The Boss’ will not be silenced. Bruce is going to take stage earlier, at around 7 p.m., so his ‘notoriously’ long set won’t run over and fall foul of the 10.30 p.m. curfew dedaline, reports ‘The Mirror’.

A source said the scheduling would ensure that the icon gets to play all his hits with no interruption when he takes to the stage next on July 6 and July 8.

The source told ‘The Mirror’, “Fans needn’t worry… There will be plenty of time to hear what will be two historic sets.”

The 73-year-old, whose hits include ‘Born In The U.S.A.’, ‘Dancing In The Dark’, and ‘Streets of Philadelphia’, among many others,last played at the Hyde Park in 2012 as part of the festival Hard Rock Calling, which was arranged by a different promoter.

Sir Paul McCartney had joined Springsteen and his E Street Band to play Beatles classics ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and ‘Twist and Shout’. But as the stars appeared ready to launch into another number, their microphones were switched off.

Westminster Council insists on a 10.30 p.m. finish, which caused Steve Van Zandt, one of the E Street Band guitarists, to vent his fury at the “police state”.

–IANS

aa/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bee Gees brothers would argue constantly during recording sessions, says new book
Next article
Ishwak Singh says ‘Adhura’ pushes boundaries of horror genre
This May Also Interest You
Sports

TOPS clears training stints of wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia in Kyrgyzstan, Hungary

Sports

Youth Women's National Boxing C'ship: Supriya Devi advances to quarter-finals

News

Ishwak Singh says ‘Adhura’ pushes boundaries of horror genre

News

Bee Gees brothers would argue constantly during recording sessions, says new book

Sports

Kerala ready to host Lionel Messi's Argentina for friendly: Minister

Technology

Qualcomm announces finalists of its Design in India Challenge

Sports

Ajit Agarkar, Shane Watson leave Delhi Capitals after franchise’s ninth-place finish in IPL 2023

Technology

Diet soda sweetener may soon be declared cancer causing agent: Report

News

Michael Caine makes rare public appearance alongside fellow Korean War veterans

Lyrics

Stebin Ben and Payal Dev – Sanam Aa Gaya Song Lyrics starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Technology

AirTag helps bust robbers who stole $62K in thefts: Report

News

Daniel Day-Lewis looks unrecognisable as he steps out with crutches, long grey hair

Technology

People may be more likely to believe AI-generated tweets: Study

Technology

Microsoft launches new AI Skills initiative to help people learn AI

News

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ to have its premiere on midnight on this date

Sports

Pro Kabaddi: Can't wait for start of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, says Pawan Sehrawat

Technology

Google rolling out Q&A, poll features to Meet live streams

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram hospital performs India's first surgery for schizophrenia

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US