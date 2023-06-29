Bruce Springsteen set to rock Hyde Park after 11 years

Los Angeles, June 29 (IANS) Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen is returning to London’s Hyde Park — where he was famously cut off 11 years ago — in July.

But this time, the organisers said, ‘The Boss’ will not be silenced. Bruce is going to take stage earlier, at around 7 p.m., so his ‘notoriously’ long set won’t run over and fall foul of the 10.30 p.m. curfew dedaline, reports ‘The Mirror’.

A source said the scheduling would ensure that the icon gets to play all his hits with no interruption when he takes to the stage next on July 6 and July 8.

The source told ‘The Mirror’, “Fans needn’t worry… There will be plenty of time to hear what will be two historic sets.”

The 73-year-old, whose hits include ‘Born In The U.S.A.’, ‘Dancing In The Dark’, and ‘Streets of Philadelphia’, among many others,last played at the Hyde Park in 2012 as part of the festival Hard Rock Calling, which was arranged by a different promoter.

Sir Paul McCartney had joined Springsteen and his E Street Band to play Beatles classics ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and ‘Twist and Shout’. But as the stars appeared ready to launch into another number, their microphones were switched off.

Westminster Council insists on a 10.30 p.m. finish, which caused Steve Van Zandt, one of the E Street Band guitarists, to vent his fury at the “police state”.

–IANS

