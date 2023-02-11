Cardi B reacts after her song is featured in 'You' Season 4

Rapper Cardi B has officially made her first appearance on the crime series ‘You’ as her song “I Like It” is featured in the first episode of Season 4 of the show. In the said episode, which aired on Thursday, Penn Badgley’s character Joe Goldberg could be seen dismembering a body while the hit track, which features Bad Bunny and J. Balvin, was playing in the background. Cardi immediately reacted to the tribute by changing her profile picture to a pic of Joe, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Meanwhile, showrunner Sera Gamble said that ‘I Like It’ wasn’t the first choice for the scene.

“One of the fun things about producing this show is sometimes an artiste will hear what the scene is about and just say, ‘No’,” Sera explained to Netflix site Tudum.

She went on to note that using one of Cardi’s songs was a no-brainer considering that the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker is a fan of the show.

“Like, who’s written a song that we love? And also gets the joke of the show and the tone of the show,” the showrunner asked.

“Who understands that we’re not trying to say anything about their song by scoring the blood spatter hitting Joe’s face?”

Of having Cardi as a fan, Sera added, “Whenever someone tells me that an artiste I admire has watched the show, I just get very excited. We all were so happy to hear that she liked it and not at all surprised that she and Penn were getting along on Twitter.”

Cardi and Penn forged an online friendship back in October 2021 after the actor complimented her “authentic relationship” with social media during an event for ‘You’.

In response to that, Cardi tweeted, “OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME!!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!! Yoooo like I’m famous famous.”

The two additionally changed their Twitter profile pictures to feature each other. Netflix’s official Twitter account also approved of the budding friendship as it wrote on its bio, “Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You.”

Later in November, the wife of Offset took to Twitter to share that she got a letter sent by Penn’s character.

“Hello, You… My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to… you,” the letter read, referencing her song “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.

“Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You’re meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You’re authentic and nuancedajust as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can’t be caged in, and it’s refreshing.”

The letter, which also came with a hat that had “Hello, You…” written on it, continued, “Can’t wait to see you slaying in this hat, but I certainly hope you don’t disappear. Au Revoir, Joe Goldberg.”