‘Carry On Jattiye’ to release in July next year

Chandigarh, Oct 30 (IANS) The new franchise of ‘Carry On Jatta’ that went on floor in London last week is all set for release on July 26 next year.

The film is directed by Smeep Kang, produced by Gippy Grewal, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak, Vinod Aswal and Divay Dhamija stars Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin, Sunil Grover, Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti, Nirmal Rishi and Rupinder Rupi.

‘CarryonJatta 3’ that was released in June was the first Punjabi film to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office.

‘CarryOnJattiye’ begun its shoot in LondononMonday.

–IANS

vg/kvd