Cate Blanchett surprises crowd at Glastonbury fest in a 'super special treat'

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Cate Blanchett made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury to perform with US pop-rock duo Sparks.

The 54-year-old two-time Oscar winning actress appeared in the music video for the band’s recent single ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’, reports Mirror.co.uk. Sparks are a pop/rock band from Los Angeles formed by brothers Ron and Russell Mael, who perform keyboard and lead vocals, respectively.

Speaking to the crowds ahead of their performance, Russell shared his delight at being able to welcome ‘Lord of the Rings’ icon Cate to join them.

He gushed: “Hopefully as many of you know we have a brand new album, it just came out a couple of weeks ago. We have a super special treat tonight. We did a video for this song recently and we had the great honour of having the great actor Cate Blanchett join us – where are you Cate Blanchett?”

Cate herself then emerged on to the stage to dance along as the lads performed – sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Ron and Russell have previously explained how they came to befriend Cate, who they bonded with during the 2023 awards season as she promoted her music themed film, ‘Tar’.

The brothers said: “We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the Cesar Awards last year, little knowing that a year later one of the great actors of our time – and a splendid person – would graciously consent to lending her booty-shaking skills to the first video from our new album.”

Cate is not the only surprise performer to take to the stage at Glastonbury this weekend as a string of other high-profile attendees appeared at Worthy Farm.

