scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Cher announces business venture away from music industry

Cher has surprised fans this weekend with an unexpected announcement over an upcoming project that the songstress stated has been in the works

By Agency News Desk
Cher announces business venture away from music industry
Cher announces business venture away from music industry

Singer-songwriter Cher has surprised fans this weekend with an unexpected announcement over an upcoming project that the songstress stated has been in the works for a couple of years.

The mega star, 77, took to social media earlier to announce that she’s launching her own ice cream brand, with her having shared footage of a personalised gelato truck in the posts, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The footage – which she shared on platforms like Instagram and TikTok – showed a colourful truck that had been decorated with photos of Cher holding an ice cream cone.

And the clip – which was set to the intro to her song Believe – further showed that the vehicle had been adorned with text on its side and front that simply read: “Cherlato”.

As per ‘Mirro.co.uk’, Cher wrote alongside the footage earlier: “Yep, this is real… I’m launching my gelato… Watch out LA! All started 5 years ago and now it’s finally happening. More to come.”

The announcement has attracted more than 60,000 likes on Instagram alone, and it has prompted reaction from some of her fans on the platform and elsewhere.

“Omg this is the best thing ever,” wrote one person. Another responded by commenting: “I am so excited”. Whilst a third person reacted recently: “Can’t wait to try some!” @cher Another person said: “This is freakin’ cool! Well done!” Whilst someone else wrote: “Good luck and congratulations!”

An eighth person said: “Amazing news! Congrats.” Not everyone was convinced that it’s happening though. One person asked in response to the post: “Is this real?”

Whilst another said: “If this is real, I really can’t wait to try it!”

Others instead seemingly referenced some of Cher’s songs, with one person responding: “Do you believe in ice cream after lunch”.

Another said: “If I could churn back time.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag happy with third title of season, want to continue with the momentum
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag happy with third title of season, want to continue with the momentum

News

Cillian Murphy says his sex scenes with Florence Pugh in 'Oppenheimer' are 'perfect'

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Men’s Trap Team wins silver on penultimate day of Junior World Championships

Health & Lifestyle

Parents' psychiatric diagnosis rises risk of premature birth: Study

News

Voice actors raise strong concerns about overuse of artificial intelligence at Comic Con

News

Shubhangi Atre wants her kids to cultivate their individuality

News

Anupam Kher meets Mohan Agashe, talks about friendship that has stood test of time

Technology

Apple may not launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Report

News

Devdutt Pattanaik questions Oppenheimer’s understanding of Gita

Sports

Ashes 2023: Cruel if England don't get the opportunity to win Test, says Michael Atherton

Review

Movie Review | Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan masterfully conveys Oppenheimer’s triumph & tragedy

News

Drake calls out fan who threw vape at him during New York gig

Technology

Android 14 may soon bring SMS via satellite feature

News

Children deserve parents' undivided attention, says Yogesh Tripathi

Sports

India will have to aim for quick wickets on Day Four to wrap West Indies innings quickly, says Zaheer Khan

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands edge debutant Portugal 1-0 in Group E clash

Sports

Australia's Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs; Tess Flintoff named replacement

Feature

Gender compliant movies: Dream on

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US