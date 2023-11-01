scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Chiyaan Vikram dons his most savage look in ‘Thangalaan’ teaser

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Nov 1 (IANS) Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram is donning his most brutally savage, and barbaric look in the teaser for his upcoming film ‘Thangalaan’. Vikram essays a tribal fighter who only looks out for his own people. Vikram’s tribe is unwelcoming to foreigners and will spill blood if they detect even an ounce of threat.

The teaser shows that the film will have a rather bleak, dark, and morose tone and opens with the words: “As myth leads to history, as greed leads to destruction, as blood wars lead to liberty, rises the son of gold.”

Set during the time of British India, ‘Thanglaan’ centres on the Kolar Gold Fields and the British trying to mine the gold by uprooting the tribe. Vikram, who is most likely either the tribe’s leader or one of its most ferocious fighters is shown to be almost animalistic.

Sitting by the beach side, the actor quickly grabs a snake and breaks its neck before ripping it open in half and throwing it aside. Protecting their land from invaders, the tribe is merciless and has been under attack from not just the British, but also bandits and other covetous people though none of these attacks ever succeed.

Using their knowledge of the terrain, Vikram’s tribe unleashes a barrage of spears and arrows ruthlessly stabs and murders them, putting their corpses on display as a warning to invaders.

‘Thangalaan’ is a historical fiction and dark fantasy, as there are elements which allude to the presence of something fantastical and supernatural, almost like dark magic, making it quite an interesting outing.

Written and directed by Pa Ranjith, produced by K. E. Gnanavelraja, co-produced by Neha Gnanavelraja, and with music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, ‘Thangalaan’ stars Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai. It will officially hit theatres on January 26, 2024 coinciding with Republic Day.

–IANS

anv/kvd

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Study shows mobile phone use may reduce semen quality
Next article
Men’s ODI World Cup: Glenn Maxwell ruled out of clash against England after suffering concussion
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US