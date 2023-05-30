scorecardresearch
Chris Hemsworth suffers major wardrobe malfunction in workout clip

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has sent his fans into a frenzy as they spot a cheeky wardrobe malfunction.

The ‘Thor’ actor recently shared a workout clip with his 56.4 million Instagram followers, which resulted in an unlikely amount of attention for the 39-year-old, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Some eagle-eyed fans claimed that they were able to catch a glimpse at the actor’s manhood as the actor shared a video of his workout. Chris took to his workout shirtless, wearing only a pair of basketball shorts and a cap worn backwards. He showed his fans his boxing, push-ups, chin-ups and squats.

However, many fans weren’t too fussed about the exercise he was performing, and instead said they “could see Thor’s hammer” in the clip.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that while he remained fitness focused with his caption: “Good little session. Finishing it strong with some core,” fans took to the comments to gush over what they claimed to have seen.

The video comes after Chris was said to be “slowing down” his career after discovering he is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease.

However, the Marvel star has insisted that he is “not talking about retiring by any means,” but “it looks a whole lot like he’s heading in that direction,” a source told Page Six.

Chris discovered he is at high risk of Alzheimer’s while filming his National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries, ‘Limitless’.

–IANS

aa/uk/

