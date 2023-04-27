scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Chris Nolan shares 'Oppenheimer' footage to huge applause from movie theatre owners

By Agency News Desk

Las Vegas, April 27 (IANS) Christopher Nolan took the stage at CinemaCon on Wednesday (U.S. Pacific Time) to unveil dramatic new footage from ‘Oppenheimer’, his sweeping look at the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who helped create the atomic bomb, reports ‘Variety’.

A big advocate for the big screen and a critic of streaming, Nolan was greeted with huge applause from the movie theater owners gathered for the convention, according to ‘Variety’.

“I know of no more dramatic tale with higher stakes,” he said of his latest opus.

The footage shared by Nolan, ‘Variety’ notes, has scenes of the physicist’s team engaged in the top-secret work of making the bomb, but the movie also spins forward in time to a point where Russia has developed its atomic technology, triggering suspicions of espionage at Los Alamos.

Nolan said the film’s protagonist made decisions that still reverberate to this day. One of the most acclaimed and financially successful filmmakers in Hollywood, Nolan has helmed the ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy, as well as ‘Inception’ and ‘Dunkirk’.

The film, which Universal is releasing on July 21, is one of the most ambitious big studio summer releases in years, according to ‘Variety’.

It is a season that is usually reserved for escapist fare and superhero flicks, but ‘Oppenheimer’ grapples with weighty themes, not to mention a scientific development that re-shaped the course of history.

Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, guided the Manhattan Project as head of the Los Alamos Laboratory, before becoming a critic of weapons of mass destruction.

Murphy, ‘Variety’ says, is a veteran of previous Nolan films such as ‘Dunkirk’, ‘Inception’ and ‘Batman Begins’ (he nearly played the Dark Knight, but lost out to Christian Bale and portrayed the Scarecrow instead).

The ensemble cast also includes Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a member of the Atomic Energy Commission, and Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine, apart from Rami Malek and Florence Pugh.

–IANS

srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Simaran Kaur's 'Current Maare' is a perfect party number
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UK introduces new bill to crack down on Big Tech abusing market power

Technology

Tata Nexon EV catches fire, company blames 'headlamp replacement' for incident

News

Keanu Reeves kept spinal injury secret so he didn't lose 'The Matrix'

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists identify thousands of unknown viruses in babies' gut

News

Paparao Biyyala recreates ‘The Sound of Music’ in ‘Music School’

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia sees sharp drop in malaria cases in over a decade: PM

News

Celebrities who passed away, including Sushant Singh Rajput, get paid ‘Blue Tick’ on Twitter

News

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon blew all their ‘Good Will Hunting’ money in 6 months

Technology

China's smartphone sales fall 5% in Q1 2023: Report

News

Kevin Spacey to face 4 week trial in UK over sex assault charges

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma made my life easy with his plans and execution, says Hardik Pandya

Technology

Windows 11 Beta expands 'live captions' to support 5 more languages

Sports

Boxer Kaur Singh, who fought with legend Muhammad Ali, died at 74

Sports

IPL 2023: Took purple cap on Bhuvi's behalf; realised I wanted it too, recalls Siraj

News

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her boss babe look in orange pantsuit for Citadel promotions

Sports

Hauritz expects improved Ireland showing in second Test against Sri Lanka

Technology

YouTube's revenue falls as ads slow down for 3rd quarter in a row

News

Mithun's son Namashi Chakraborty all set for 'Bad Boy' debut

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US