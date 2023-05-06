scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Chris Pratt's acting ambition was triggered after he got lost in a mall

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 6 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Pratt decided to become an actor after getting lost in a mall as a child.

The 43-year-old star made a concerted effort to become louder and more noticeable after he got lost while he was out with his family in Minnesota, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Pratt, who is now one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, told Entertainment Tonight, “I was walking in the mall holding, I thought, my mom’s hand. And then I just looked up and she wasn’t there and I was lost in the mall. I started to cry and some adult stranger, by the grace of God not some weirdo, found me and brought me back. We started looking around for my family [for] what felt like ages, finally found them – they were shopping and didn’t even notice I was gone.”

He said that the incident changed his entire outlook. The movie star also revealed that it triggered his acting ambitions.

He shared, “I think from that moment forward I was like, ‘If I’m in the room, I’m gonna be loud.’ And I’m gonna be noticed and I’m gonna make sure everyone knows I’m there just in case I get lost. They’re gonna actually notice me. I really think that’s why I became an actor.”

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bhatia, Theegala make cut as Hatton is in three-way lead at Wells Fargo
Next article
Actor Tiny Tom 'scared' to allow his son to make a foray into Malayalam film industry
This May Also Interest You
News

Actor Tiny Tom 'scared' to allow his son to make a foray into Malayalam film industry

Sports

Bhatia, Theegala make cut as Hatton is in three-way lead at Wells Fargo

News

Sumedh Mugdalkar to play Hatim in 'Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'

News

Vivek Agnihotri: 'The Kerala Story' team will get 'unimaginable hate'

News

Karan Singh Chhabra on 'Chatrapathi': Gave my blood, sweat and hair

Sports

Sharma makes cut comfortably, lies 19th in Italian Open, Pavon leads field

News

Sonali Bendre: I am a very scared dancer, but always wanted to learn

News

Vijay Varma's 'Dahaad' character oozes reptile-like energy

Sports

IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje unavailable for DC's match against RCB due to personal emergency

Sports

KKR captain's wife stalked and harassed in Delhi, one arrested

News

Akshay, Tiger and Prithviraj's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' blocks Eid 2024

Technology

Scientists say advanced aliens may soon detect life on Earth

Sports

Newly-appointed support staff members Rhett Halkett, Alan Tan arrive in India

Sports

'We are still waiting for girls' statement to be recorded before magistrate,' alleges Sakshi Malik

Health & Lifestyle

WHO sacks top Covid origin investigator over sexual misconduct

News

Rohit Roy on 'KKK13': Don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush

News

Singer Shaan to make his acting debut with musical 'Music School'

News

Dalip Tahhil: Spent months researching Zulfiqar Bhutto's life, mannerisms, speech patterns

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US