scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Citadel' actor Stanley Tucci: Never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) ‘Citadel’ actor Stanley Tucci has talked about working on the series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

Tucci has starred in many global franchises, including ‘The Transformers’, ‘The Hunger Games’, Marvel’s ‘Captain America’, and many more.

He said, “I think Citadel is probably the largest-scale project I’ve ever done. I’ve done big movies, but I’ve never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity. And the technology.”

“In other words, the technology within the series, but also the technology that’s used to make the series.”

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel’s first two episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with episode three premiering this Friday, May 5.

The series will have a weekly episodic release until May 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam.

–IANS

dc/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director
Next article
Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but will always be special' to him
This May Also Interest You
News

Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but will always be special' to him

News

'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director

News

Director Kushan Nandy on working with Nawazuddin again: There's a kind of brotherhood we share

News

Nothing like this seen before: 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' is explosive & addictive! (IANS Rating: ****)

News

Ridhi Dogra: As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves

News

Emily Ratajkowski waiting for 'right' woman to date

News

Sneha Wagh, Kamya Panjabi roped in for upcoming show 'Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

News

Raghav Juyal got Rs 1.2 cr for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Technology

Apple set quarterly record in India, country at a tipping point: Tim Cook

News

JLo vows to walk out on Affleck if she ever found out he had cheated

News

Christina Ricci admits she was 'so obnoxious' as child star

News

Jane Fonda opens up on her struggle with body dysmorphia

News

Courteney Cox shows daughter damaged skin on her chest to warn against sunbathing

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 2 Covid deaths in a day

Sports

IPL 2023: KKR register thrilling five-run win over SRH, keep their hopes live

Sports

Madrid Open: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches final

News

Drew Barrymore steps down as MTV Awards host in support of writers' strike

Sports

Golf: India's Chouhan lies tied fourth in Abu Dhabi in Challenge Tour event

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US