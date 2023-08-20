scorecardresearch
Clicked by Big B, Priyanka Gandhi shares throwback pic of her father Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday shared a throwback picture of former Prime Minister of India and her father Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. The picture in question was clicked by veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who had good relations with Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a photo along with a montage video of her father, with a backdrop song of ‘jeena isi ka naam hain’ from the 1959 film ‘Anari’. It was sung by Mukesh. The film starred Raj Kapoor and Nutan.

In the caption, Priyanka quoted the lines of the song: “Kisi ki muskuraahaton pe ho nisaar, kisi ka dard mil sake to le udhaar, kisi ke vaaste ho tere dil me pyaar, jeena isi ka naam hain.”

“These lines always reminds me of you. Whenever I listen to this song my eyes are filled with tears. Photo credit- @amitabhbachchan Ji,” added Priyanka.

The photo shows Rajiv Gandhi wearing a bomber jacket, with a DSLR camera hanging from his neck. He has his sunglasses on his head. The background shows an old bricked wall and grass.

Rajiv Gandhi was the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984-1989. He was assassinated by the militant organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam on May 21, 1991.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 15th season of quiz-reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. He was last seen in the movie ‘Uunchai’.

He next has ‘Ganapath’, and ‘The Umesh Chronicles’.

Big B also has Telugu and Hindi film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. It is a science fiction film directed by Nag Ashwin. It also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.

