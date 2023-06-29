‘College Romance 4’ trailer is all about self-discovery, friendship, steps to adulthood

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) The coming-of-age-comedy-drama ‘College Romance’ is returning with its fourth and final season. The trailer this season shows not just the end of a carefree life, but also focuses on the prospects of the future, self discovery, the gang’s friendship, the fear of the unknown, their status as seniors and the many dynamics of their relationships as they now enter true adulthood and step into the real world.

Regarding the final season, actor Gagan Arora, who plays one of the lead characters Bagga in the show, said: “College Romance’ has received a lot of love from the audiences since its inception. They have seen the characters mature through the years and have been fully invested in their journey as a gang, just like we have been. So, it is an emotional moment for all of us as we bring the final season.”

He added: “The viewers will surely be reminded of their senior year of college with this season as everyone will take important decisions and prepare to step into the real world.”

‘College Romance’ Season 4 is directed by Ashutosh Pankaj and is created by The Viral Fever.

Produced by Arunabh Kumar, the show stars Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat, and Eklavey Kashyap in key roles.

‘College Romance 4’ will premiere on July 14 on Sony LIV.

–IANS

