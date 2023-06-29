scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘College Romance 4’ trailer is all about self-discovery, friendship, steps to adulthood

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) The coming-of-age-comedy-drama ‘College Romance’ is returning with its fourth and final season. The trailer this season shows not just the end of a carefree life, but also focuses on the prospects of the future, self discovery, the gang’s friendship, the fear of the unknown, their status as seniors and the many dynamics of their relationships as they now enter true adulthood and step into the real world.

Regarding the final season, actor Gagan Arora, who plays one of the lead characters Bagga in the show, said: “College Romance’ has received a lot of love from the audiences since its inception. They have seen the characters mature through the years and have been fully invested in their journey as a gang, just like we have been. So, it is an emotional moment for all of us as we bring the final season.”

He added: “The viewers will surely be reminded of their senior year of college with this season as everyone will take important decisions and prepare to step into the real world.”

‘College Romance’ Season 4 is directed by Ashutosh Pankaj and is created by The Viral Fever.

Produced by Arunabh Kumar, the show stars Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat, and Eklavey Kashyap in key roles.

‘College Romance 4’ will premiere on July 14 on Sony LIV.

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ODI WC Qualifiers: Dushmantha Chameera to miss rest of tournament due to shoulder injury
Next article
Kanye West accused of anti-Semitic remarks, now by former business partner
This May Also Interest You
News

Kanye West accused of anti-Semitic remarks, now by former business partner

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Dushmantha Chameera to miss rest of tournament due to shoulder injury

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Nishant Sindhu's 150, Harshit Rana's maiden hundred put North Zone in driver's seat

Technology

NatGeo magazine lays off last 19 staff writers: Report

News

Nicki Minaj offers to pay college fees of teen who killed man to protect his mom

News

Krutika Desai roped in to play lead character Gehna in ‘Gauna: Ek Pratha’

News

Kartik Aaryan visits Mumbai theatre, interacts with fans

Technology

Finding it hard to score in maths? Combining it with music may help

Sports

FIFA Rankings: India move up by one spot, reach top 100 for first time in five years

Technology

Study explains why humans fall for lies and conspiracies

Sports

Ex-India cricketer Ambati Rayudu set to join politics, touring A.P. to understand local issues

News

CBFC sets record straight on '72 Hoorain' trailer; says reports are 'misleading'

News

‘Aarthik Stithi Theek Na Hai Humari’ scene in ‘Aspirants’ was improvised, reveals Sunny Hinduja

Sports

Duleep Trophy: Bowlers help Central Zone take upper hand after bowling out East Zone for 122 runs

News

Abhishek Banerjee starts shooting for Nikhil Advani directorial ‘Vedaa’

News

Fotty Seven release ‘Tu Jo Na Hota’ inspired by Latin rap with Def Jam India

Sports

Ashes 2023: Steve Smith equals Steve Waugh's tally of 32 Test centuries

News

‘Adhura’ packs with it supernatural occurrences, possession and dark secrets!

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US