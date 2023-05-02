Comedians Biswa, Kanan Gill reunite for streaming special 'Mood Kharaab'

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath and Kanan Gill, who tickled the funny bones with their YouTube series ‘Pretentious Reviews’ in the last decade, have teamed up once again, this time for streaming the stand-up special, ‘Mood Kharaab’.

While Biswa will be seen performing the comedy special set, Kanan has directed the special.

The comedy special has been shot in London, and has Biswa’s trademark rant style where he is venting out about varied relatable hooks such as metaverse, online shopping, fairy tales, childhood frustration and how the world is an irritating place.

Speaking about the special, Biswa shared, “I have been associated with Prime Video since 2017 when my first stand-up special ‘Biswa Mast Aadmi’ premiered on the service. Since then, we have collaborated for ‘Comicstaan’ Seasons 1 and 2 and now with yet another stand-up special, I feel life has come full circle. It was really amazing to work again with my friend and one of the best comedians in India Kanan Gill, who has directed the special”.

He further mentioned, “Capturing the mood of the world and audiences nowadays, I explored relatable topics like online shopping, childhood frustration, metaverse in my new special. Laughter is the best medicine, and with Mood Kharaab, I hope I can bring a much-needed dose of it in everyone’s lives.”

‘Mood Kharaab’ has been produced by OML Productions and will premiere on May 5 on Prime Video.

–IANS

aa/svn/