scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Conversion via app case likely to be transferred to NIA'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) The case of conversion of children through gaming app ‘Fortnite’ is likely to be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a source said on Thursday.

The NIA team is already assisting the Uttar Pradesh police in the matter. The UP police had requested the assistance of the NIA in this case.

“Since the connection between hardcore Islamic preachers Zakir Naik and Tariq Jameel has come to the fore, there is a high possibility of transferring the case to the NIA,” said a source.

However, as of now, no decision has been taken regarding handing over the probe to the NIA.

“The UP Police are planning to issue a Lookout Circular for Shahnawaz Khan, also known as ‘Baddo’, as there is a possibility of fleeing abroad. The police are currently conducting raids in several states across the country in search of Shahnawaz,” said the source.

Baddo is a resident of Thane in Maharashtra. He is currently on the run in the matter.

The police arrested a cleric (Maulavi) in Ghaziabad on Sunday in connection with the case.

Khan is said to be a close associate to the arrested cleric.

The Ghaziabad Police have received information about the conversion of four minors from different parts of the country.

One is from Faridabad, one from Chandigarh, and two are from Ghaziabad.

“Whenever someone lost the game, they were asked to recite a verse from the Quran. The accused kept a watch on potential targets and used the Discord chatting platform of the game to show the victims videos of hardline preachers Zakir Naik and Tariq Jameel. Additionally, the victims were instructed to watch a particular Pakistani YouTube channel that promotes conversion to Islam,” said a police officer.

On May 30, a resident of Rajnagar in Ghaziabad filed an FIR at the Kavi Nagar police station regarding a case of conversion.

He alleged that his son was initially involved in an online game and later underwent conversion.

The FIR mentioned Maulvi Abdul Rahman of Sanjay Nagar Sector-23 mosque and another individual named Baddo.

Both have been accused of brainwashing Hindu boys and making them recite prayers.

On June 4, the police arrested Maulavi Abdul Rahman of the mosque in connection with this case.

–IANS

atk/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
French Open: Muchova topples Sabalenka, makes first Grand Slam final
This May Also Interest You
Sports

French Open: Muchova topples Sabalenka, makes first Grand Slam final

Sports

India choke in WTC final

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Smith, Head and bowlers put Australia in pole position against India (ld)

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Bowlers put Australia in pole position at stumps after removing India's top order

Sports

West Ham chairman confirms Declan Rice will leave this summer

Sports

Junior Shooting World Cup: India finish on top of the medal tally

Health & Lifestyle

Conversion via app case shows how children get swayed by virtual world

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after bowling out Australia for 469

Sports

WTC Final: Steve Smith equals Joe Root’s record of most Test centuries against India

Health & Lifestyle

New FDA approved antiviral shows promise for kidney transplant patients

News

Harman to Tejaswini, B'wood actors who've got a second life on OTT

News

'1920: Horrors of the Heart' an emotional family drama too: Mahesh Bhatt

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after Siraj four-fer bowls out Australia for 467

Health & Lifestyle

High carb & fat food 'silently' driving fatty liver disease in India: Experts

Sports

Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India storm into semis with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei

Health & Lifestyle

NMC renews 5-yr recognition for two TN govt medical colleges

News

Himanshu Malhotra says 'Mauka Ya Dhokha' pushed him out of comfort zone

Sports

French Open: Miyu Kato, Tim Puetz clinch mixed doubles title

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US