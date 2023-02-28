scorecardresearch
Courteney Cox reunites with 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow

There was a special 'Friends' reunion recently as Courteney Cox was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was unveiled by her co-stars.

By News Bureau
Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow were among the speakers at the ceremony as they came together to pay tribute to 58-year-old Courteney, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The actress was hailed as a “really good human and an extraordinary friend” and credited with creating “one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in the history of television” during her time on ‘Friends’.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jennifer, 54, said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “We’re very honoured to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, your family, your sisters.”

She added: “To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney and she is responsible for all of that.”

“(Courteney) instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another, and that actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another. Those wise, wise words have stayed with me – I learned them as a young 20-something-year-old actor and that really set me on my path as a young woman and being able to create relationships that I cherish to this very day,” Jennifer added.

59-year-old Lisa then said: “I really believe that it was that, and Courteney doing that, that really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in, I’ll say it, the history of television.”

