Craig Mazin says, he is 'philosophically aligned' to WGA

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) After shooting his critically and commercially acclaimed live action adaptation of ‘The Last Of Us’, director Craig Mazin is going through a complicated time, as he is also a member of the Writers Guild of America which is currently on a 72 day strike that’s frozen most of Hollywood.

Craigsaid that in a very general way, he is philosophically and principally aligned to the demands of the WGA even if he doesn’t agree to everything.

Elaborating on the same, he told Variety, “It’s really just, in general, are your principles and philosophies aligned? And in this case, my principles and philosophies are aligned with the Writers Guild in the large general way. So we’ll see what happens.”

He continued, “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m borne by the tide the way everyone else is, just waiting for the companies to stop it. Literally, it’s all I keep thinking to myself. They’ve just gotta stop it. It’s on them to make this right.”

The ‘Chernobyl’ creator spoke about ‘The Last Of Us’ getting over 24 nominations at the Emmy Awards, saying that he’s feeling great and is incredibly grateful for the nominations.

However, Craig also added: “It’s a weird, weird time – mixed emotions, given the way the world is working.”

“But it was lovely to see how many people, not only from our cast, but our crew were nominated. I’m very worried about our crew, so it’s just good to see them getting the attention they deserve,” he said.

Talking about getting over 24 Emmy nods amid a strike ongoing for 72 days, the director said: “I’m happy to talk about all this stuff specifically because I want to support the working artistes that made the show. It’s unfortunate that we’re celebrating what we’re doing while struggling with these companies that just don’t want to treat artistes fairly.”

“So like I said, mixed emotions. I look at this as an opportunity to remind everybody that our business runs on the work and talent of artists and employees – all of whom are in labour unions. And all of them deserve fair contracts and the ability to earn a living wage and do their jobs with dignity. That’s my term paper on that,” he added.

–IANS

anv/aa

