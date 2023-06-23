scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Crime Patrol 48 Hours' to air from July 10

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Popular crime drama TV show, ‘Crime Patrol’, which is well-known for its concept of re-enactments of various criminal cases presented with both realism and drama with some minute alterations to the original, is set to make a comeback with its new season ‘Crime Patrol 48 Hours’ on July 10.

The new season will tell the stories of crimes within the time span of 48 hours from when they happened to when they were solved. It promises to bring to light intriguing cases from highly well-known cases to more obscure ones, all of which demand fast and intuitive thinking, skilled detection, and coordination in order to solve them.

‘Crime Patrol 48 Hours’ strives to emphasise on the many threats faced by society and the many steps undertaken by law enforcement authorities to solve those cases quickly and effectively.

The new season will take viewers on a different trip showing the work and experience of the police department, with a focus on swift action and successful solutions.

Over the two decades since it began airing back in 2003, ‘Crime Patrol’ has led to spin-offs like ‘Crime Patrol Dial 100’ and underwent changes in both its focus and presentation.

Premiering on Sony Entertainment Television, ‘Crime Patrol 48 Hours’ also features a different production compared to the last season. The crime anthology show will begin running on July 10, 2023.

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Armaan Malik, OAFF release 'Stripped Down Version' of 'Tabaahi'
Next article
Eating carrots, spinach, mangoes, papayas may help boost heart health
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Eating carrots, spinach, mangoes, papayas may help boost heart health

News

Armaan Malik, OAFF release 'Stripped Down Version' of 'Tabaahi'

News

Tom Cruise says time dilates when he films daredevil stunts

Health & Lifestyle

Mapping India with Zac O' Yeah's palette

Sports

Junior Hockey World Cup star Rajeev Mishra passes away

Sports

Ashes 2023: Rehan Ahmed added to England squad for Lord's Test as cover for Moeen Ali

News

Farhan Akhtar has been 'obsessed' with cars since childhood

Technology

5G AI-driven technology adopted at Arunachal Nursing College

Technology

Apple Pay on course to arrive in India soon after initial talks with NPCI

Health & Lifestyle

Common heart rhythm disorder more likely to cause dementia in women than men

News

Rekha loves to sketch with charcoal, reveals 'GHKPM' director

Technology

India, US to develop small modular reactors for domestic and export markets

News

NTR Jr wraps up action packed schedule of ‘Devara’ in Hyderabad

Technology

US lawyer to pay $5K fine for presenting fake AI cases via ChatGPT

Technology

Titan vessel implosion was so fast that victims 'never knew it happened'

Sports

Worcestershire sign India fast bowler Navdeep Saini for four matches of County Championship

News

Satinder Sartaaj blends French with Punjabi in upcoming song 'Paris Di Jugni'

Technology

Shiprocket integrates its seller app with ONDC network

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US