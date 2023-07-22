'Crime Patrol' actor Mazher Sayed: 'It is challenging to absorb that crimes exist in society' 

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Mazher Sayed, who is set to play the role of a cop on the television show ‘Crime Patrol 48 Hours’ has shared that for him it is overwhelming as an actor to absorb that spine-chilling crimes exist in society.

Without a breakthrough in the first 48 hours of receiving a case, the chances of finding the culprit are significantly reduced.

It is this urgency that is built in ‘Crime Patrol 48 Hours’, as investigative authorities combine quick thinking with seamless coordination as they chase down leads to capture.

Each episode sees a ticking clock with a 48-hour time limit for investigators to solve complex cases.

Expressing his excitement about being a part of this new edition of Crime Patrol, Mazher Sayed said: “Working on ‘Crime Patrol’ has been an incredible experience for me; as a theatre actor, realistic performances always come more naturally to me. It’s not your typical daily drama; it’s a breath of fresh air in my career. Playing the role of a police inspector and being an anchor added another layer of excitement to my body of work.

“I’m thrilled to continue being a part of this show that spreads awareness and urges viewers to stay alert.”

Speaking about the realistic treatment of the show, Mazher added, saying: “Even before web shows became popular, Crime Patrol was airing on Sony Entertainment Television, offering locations and stories that sometimes hit so close to reality. As an actor, or even as an anchor – it is sometimes challenging to absorb that such crimes exist in society. Crime Patrol has its unique universe of fans and wherever I go, people recognize me as the PI of Crime Patrol, and seeing them appreciate my performance is immensely gratifying.”

‘Crime Patrol – 48 Hours’ airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

