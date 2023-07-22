scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Crime Patrol' actor Mazher Sayed: 'It is challenging to absorb that crimes exist in society' 

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Mazher Sayed, who is set to play the role of a cop on the television show ‘Crime Patrol 48 Hours’ has shared that for him it is overwhelming as an actor to absorb that spine-chilling crimes exist in society. 

Without a breakthrough in the first 48 hours of receiving a case, the chances of finding the culprit are significantly reduced.

It is this urgency that is built in ‘Crime Patrol 48 Hours’, as investigative authorities combine quick thinking with seamless coordination as they chase down leads to capture.

Each episode sees a ticking clock with a 48-hour time limit for investigators to solve complex cases.

Expressing his excitement about being a part of this new edition of Crime Patrol, Mazher Sayed said: “Working on ‘Crime Patrol’ has been an incredible experience for me; as a theatre actor, realistic performances always come more naturally to me. It’s not your typical daily drama; it’s a breath of fresh air in my career. Playing the role of a police inspector and being an anchor added another layer of excitement to my body of work.

“I’m thrilled to continue being a part of this show that spreads awareness and urges viewers to stay alert.”

Speaking about the realistic treatment of the show, Mazher added, saying: “Even before web shows became popular, Crime Patrol was airing on Sony Entertainment Television, offering locations and stories that sometimes hit so close to reality. As an actor, or even as an anchor – it is sometimes challenging to absorb that such crimes exist in society. Crime Patrol has its unique universe of fans and wherever I go, people recognize me as the PI of Crime Patrol, and seeing them appreciate my performance is immensely gratifying.”

‘Crime Patrol – 48 Hours’ airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

aa/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Games: Delhi HC dismisses wrestlers' plea against Phogat, Punia's exemption from trials
Next article
Nottingham Forest sign Nigeria international Ola Aina in a one-year deal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Nottingham Forest sign Nigeria international Ola Aina in a one-year deal

Sports

Asian Games: Delhi HC dismisses wrestlers' plea against Phogat, Punia's exemption from trials

News

Suparn Verma on ‘The Trial’: Empowers me to create path-breaking content, bring new stories

Sports

Nordea Open: Ruud overcomes Musetti to book spot in final

News

FASAL: Empowering women and celebrating their strength

Sports

Indian National Car Racing: Deepak Ravikumar, Arjun Balu, Diljith, Tijil Rao win races

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ananya Panday sets Instagram on fire with Ibiza pics; fans ask 'Where is Night Manager'

News

Mahir Pandhi: Acting alongside Puneet sir, Gireesh and Aliraza sir is like going to a Gurukul

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Delhi performs successful surgery by removing knife from man's back

News

Sanjana Sanghi named UNDP India’s Youth Champion

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid continues to affect people's brain function

Sports

BAN v IND: The way the girls fought, it was unbelievable, says Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: There is immense anticipation for India vs Pakistan clash, says hockey legend V. Baskaran

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Sikandar Raza advises young Zimbabwean players to learn from international cricketers

Technology

India moves from Russia to US for nuclear reactors, space research

Sports

BAN v IND: Some pathetic umpiring was done; really disappointed about some decisions, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England resist Haiti's counterattack to secure 1-0 victory

Sports

BAN v IND: ODI series decider ends in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1 (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US