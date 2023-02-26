scorecardresearch
Crowd does 'Macarena as Tyga gives Taste of Ice Cream Man at Vh1 Supersonic

By News Bureau

Pune, Feb 26 (IANS) Giving a shoutout to India and his fans here, American rapper Tyga gave a sweet ‘Taste’ of his chartbusters such as ‘Ice Cream Man’ and ‘Hookah’ to name a few, which created a tizzy at the Vh1 Supersonic on its penultimate day on Saturday.

An hour before his performance commenced, fans of all ages thronged around the main stage area leaving behind their food and drinks to catch a glimpse of the rapper at the Mahalakshmi Lawns here.

Dressed in a black T-shirt, faux leather pants and a jacket the rapper looked every-inch dapper as he performed his popular tracks such as ‘Macarena’, ‘Taste’, ‘Swish’, ‘Hookah’, ‘Ice Cream Man’, ‘Loco Contigo’, ‘Dip’ and ‘Rack City’.

Amidst the performance, Tyga, which is the short form of Thank You God Always, gave a shout out to the country and said: “I love you all” and “I love India”.

He added: “We came a long way to have a good time with you all.”

The 33-year-old rapper created madness when he stepped down off the stage during his performance to shake hands with his fans in the main stage area. He also threw T-shirts as memorabilia.

Before signing off, Tyga on public demand performed on his number ‘Macarena’ again and wrapped up the party with fans craving for more.

–IANS

dc/sha

