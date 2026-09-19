Daayra, Vibe and the marketing that did not compel buying ticket

The modest opening of Daayra and Vibe raises a larger question about film marketing today. Both films had recognisable names, substantial digital activity and visible promotional campaigns. Yet neither created enough opening weekend urgency to become a significant theatrical choice for audiences.

The publicly documented promotional footprint of both films was predominantly digital, social media, online video and PR driven.

But what appears less conspicuous is the kind of sustained mass exposure traditionally provided by television and, to some extent, print, along with the on-ground promotional activity that puts the cast directly in front of audiences across cities.

That matters because effective film marketing is not merely about reach. It is about frequency, recall and conversation.

A digital trailer can be skipped. A social post can be scrolled past. But repeated exposure through television while audiences are already engaged with a programme can build familiarity in a different way. Print can provide another reminder. And when the cast travels, appears at events and interacts directly with audiences, the film acquires a physical presence that can generate local conversation and social sharing.

The most effective campaigns can therefore create a chain- see it, see it again, talk about it, discuss it with family or friends and finally decide to watch it.

That conversation can be particularly important in the days immediately preceding release. A person who has merely seen a trailer may not buy a ticket. But when a film repeatedly enters the household and social conversation, the possibility of somebody saying “Let’s watch this” becomes much greater.

None of this means television, print or on-ground activity guarantees a hit. Nor does the absence of conspicuous activity in the public domain prove that either Daayra or Vibe completely avoided these media. But their modest openings do raise a legitimate trade question.

Did the campaigns generate enough repeated and broad-based exposure to move beyond digital engagement and become an everyday conversation among potential ticket buyers?

That question becomes even more important when post-release word of mouth is not strong enough to create a second wave of footfalls. The opening weekend then depends heavily on how effectively the pre-release campaign has converted awareness into intent.

The lesson is therefore not that digital marketing does not work. It is that digital visibility alone may not be enough for theatrical conversion.

A film needs to be seen, remembered, discussed and finally chosen.

Daayra and Vibe appear to have achieved visibility. The larger question for the trade is whether today’s film campaigns are doing enough to achieve the other three.