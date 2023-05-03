scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Dahaad' trailer launch: Ex-Maha top cop talks about women in khaki

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) The ‘Dahaad’ trailer launch was graced by a special guest – retired IPS officer Dr Meeran Chadha Borwarkar. Her presence was thematic to Sonakshi’s cop avatar in the series and how she cracks cases with her reasoning and sharp mind.

Meeran is from Maharashtra cadre who served from 1981 to 2017.

She lauded the writing of the series saying Sonakshi’s character is quite sharp.

She said: “Anjali Bhati is an intuitive thinker and can put two and two together which, I’m sorry to say the male officers in the series couldn’t.”

She also lavished praise in Vijay Varma saying that his character of a serial murderer was “very creepy.”

Talking about the ratio of female to male officers in the police force, she said: “Currently, we have 11 per cent women in our forces, I hope to see the numbers rise to 40 per cent. Our administrative services have seen a huge change as earlier female officers were only assigned cases related to crime against women but now it has changed, women are leading from the front in a lot of high profile cases.”

‘Dahaad’ streams on Prime Video from May 12.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anjum Fakih seeks blessings at Mahim Dargah before 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Next article
Anushka has a hilarious response to Doja Cat answering in 'meows' at Met Gala
This May Also Interest You
News

Anushka has a hilarious response to Doja Cat answering in 'meows' at Met Gala

News

Anjum Fakih seeks blessings at Mahim Dargah before 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Technology

India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: Report

News

Aishwarya Sakhuja to reunite Ravie Dubey after a decade in 'Junooniyatt'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Doja Cat blasted after vaping at Met Gala 2023 despite ban on smoking

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians never had an iota of doubt over Surykumar's skill and talent, says Md Kaif

Health & Lifestyle

AMU faculty makes breakthrough in cancer prevention

Health & Lifestyle

Baidu's new AI tool can boost Covid mRNA vax antibody response by 128x

Sports

Los Angeles FC reach CONCACAF Champions League final

Technology

Bitcoin trading volume tanked nearly $700 bn in April

Technology

Chrome world's most popular desktop browser, Safari ranks 2nd

Sports

IPL 2023: If Hardik took a few risks,Gujarat Titans could've ended the game, says Parthiv Patel

News

SC refuses to entertain plea by Muslim body against 'The Kerala Story'

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 10,000 weekly child Covid cases

News

Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai, paparazzi does a repeat of NMACC

Technology

Allen Career Institute hires veteran Nitin Kukreja as CEO for digital era

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit temple to seek blessings

News

Austin Butler's shocking transformation unveiled in 'Dune: Part Two' first trailer teaser

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US