scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Daisy Ridley announces she's back as Rey in new 'Star Wars' movie

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Actress Daisy Ridley played Rey in the most recent trilogy in the franchise and at ‘Star Wars Celebration’ in London revealed she’s “thrilled” to be stepping back into the role for a film which will be set 15 years after 2019’s ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.

The film will “tell the story of rebuilding the New Jedi Order and the powers that rise to tear it down,” director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy explained, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She went on: “I’ve always been attracted to the hero’s journey and the fact that the world needs many more heroes.”

The filmmaker added she had been immersing herself in a Jedi Academy with a “powerful Jedi master” and Daisy then walked out on stage.

She said: “My heart is pounding. I’m very thrilled to be continuing this journey.”

The event also revealed two other ‘Star Wars’ films in the pipeline, including one from James Mangold and another from ‘The Mandalorian’ executive producer Dave Filoni and producer Jon Favreau.

‘Logan’ filmmaker James will be delving into the past to tell the tale of the first Jedi to “wield the Force and harness it as a liberating power in an era of chaos and oppression” while the third film will be set in the present and will document the escalating war between the Imperial Remnant and the fledgling New Republic in a plot that promises to “being together many of the threats of the ‘Star Wars’ original series.”

Just a few weeks ago, Daisy claimed she had “no idea” if she’d ever return to ‘Star Wars’. She told The Hollywood Reporter: “Honestly, I have no idea. I feel like Rey’s story ended in a wonderful way with the last film (‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’).”

“It’s already been an insane three years since that film came out. I feel like quite a different person. We’ve all gone through a massive change in the last three years, with lots of crazy things happening. So I really don’t know if there are plans. I just don’t know. But ultimately, I loved my experience, I loved what I got to do and I love the people I got to work with.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
'Snowfall' star Damson Idris to star in F1 movie alongside Brad Pitt
Next article
GM's self-driving car crashes into bus, automaker recalls 300 robotaxis
This May Also Interest You
Technology

GM's self-driving car crashes into bus, automaker recalls 300 robotaxis

News

'Snowfall' star Damson Idris to star in F1 movie alongside Brad Pitt

News

Shahid, Kriti wrap up their next untitled film about 'an impossible love story'

Sports

Nakamura seals first Champions Chess Tour title with last-gasp win

Sports

Hockey India names 33-member Indian women's core group for national coaching camp

Sports

IPL 2023: SRH's batting has let them down, feels Anil Kumble

Technology

India surpasses Rs 85,000 cr worth mobile phone exports in FY23

News

Chris Pratt had to redo Mario voice as it sounded like Tony Soprano

News

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ poster unveiled

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by end of decade

Technology

Same-sex couple also faced higher intimate partner violence during Covid

News

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Launches ‘FLOWER’ Dance Practice Video

News

Helen Flanagan has an 'awful' experience travelling with kids

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani looks sizzling hot in a red dress

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Kiss will melt your hearts

Sports

'Overwhelming response', says Disney Star; IPL TV viewership returns to pre-pandemic levels as viewer fatigue wears away

Technology

No sweeping power or a draconian move: MoS IT on govt's fact-checking unit

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar registers first covid death in 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US