scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Daisy Shah, Sharib Hashmi to star in OTT series 'The Ghost of Gandhi'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Daisy Shah and actor Sharib Hashmi are set to star in the upcoming webseries titled ‘The Ghost of Gandhi’.

The story will revolve around a female journalist played by Daisy while Sharib will be playing the role of a social activist.

The upcoming web series which will offer another perspective on Mahatma Gandhi, indulging in historical debate packing a good strong dose of entertainment, which will be coupled with strong social messages.

Other than Daisy and Sharib, the series also stars Atul Shrivastava, Brijendra Kala and Deepak Kalra.

The series is helmed by writer-director Manish Kishore, who has written films such as ‘Kashi In Search of Ganga’, ‘Raan’ and even some episodes of ‘C.I.D’.

Manish is also directing Swara Bhaskar’s upcoming Film ‘Mrs Falani’ which is yet to release.

‘The Ghost of Gandhi’ webseries is produced by Sofia Agarwal, Three Arrows production and Seeta Films.

The teaser of the series will be unveiled on August 14.

–IANS

anv/aa/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Musk says cage fight with Zuckerberg to livestream at epic Italy location
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Musk says cage fight with Zuckerberg to livestream at epic Italy location

Technology

China achieves ‘huge breakthrough’ on laser weapon tech

News

‘Inflector Hu Main’ is more than just entertainment

News

IFFM 2023: Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma, 'Sita Ramam' & 'Jubilee' win top honours

Technology

Study links common cold virus to potentially fatal blood clotting disorder

News

BTS singer V unleashes waterworks with music video of his single 'Rainy Days'

Health & Lifestyle

India continues to grapple with demand-supply gap in organ donations

News

‘IBD 3’: Deparna Goswami gets new name ‘Bijlee’ from singer Kavita Seth

Review

Movie Review | Gadar 2 | Action packed nostalgia

Sports

Canadian Open: Murray withdraws ahead of Sinner clash due to abdominal injury

News

Jiya Shankar has a heart-to-heart moment with Elvish Yadav post eviction, opens up about her estranged father

Technology

PLI for large scale electronics manufacturing sees Rs 6,887cr worth investment

News

Abhishek Banerjee thought he would portray Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dream Girl 2’

Sports

Football: India's Jyoti Chouhan renews contract with Croatia's WFC Dinamo Zagreb for a second season

News

Vipul Shah, Prem Parija visit National War Memorial to pay homage to real-life commandos

Technology

Instagram's new feature to let users add music to their grid post

Sports

WI v IND: India aim for significant contribution from batters as they eye series-levelling win over West Indies (preview)

Technology

Samsung to start early delivery of new foldables for pre-booked customers in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US