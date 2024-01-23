Dakota Johnson claps back at criticism over her statement of '14 hours of sleep'

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) Actress Dakota Johnson has told people to “leave her alone” over the idea she sleeps for 14 hours every night.

The 34-year-old actress caused a stir last month when she told the Wall Street Journal she could “easily” sleep for such a long amount of time, but now she’s insisted she doesn’t “demand” it after her comments were misinterpreted, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Appearing on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, she said: “I didn’t even say that like that!” When the late night host asked if she “likes to sleep 14 hours,” she responded: “No. I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours. But I don’t like to demand it. I’m not a monster.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, after Jimmy noted that plenty of outlets picked up the story which sparked a debate on the right amount of sleep, Dakota jokingly argued her case.

She laughed: “Why is sleep bad? Like, why? Leave me alone. I’m just asleep. I don’t have to take anything to sleep like that either, I can just sleep like that. I think if I took like an Ambien, I think I’d wake up next year.”

Last month, she told the WSJ that sleep is her “number one priority”, while meditation helps her cope with anxiety.

She explained: “I don’t have a regular [wake-up] time. It depends on what’s happening in my life. “If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life.”

Dakota, who is currently promoting upcoming superhero movie ‘Madame Web’, told the outlet that she needs at least 10 hours of kip a night to function.

She added: “I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours.”

