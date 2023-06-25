scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Dancing to 'Scream': Britney Spears pays tribute to Michael Jackson in a recent video

By Agency News Desk

<![CDATA[

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Pop star Britney Spears shared a video of herself grooving to the iconic pop song ‘Scream’ sung by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson on Instagram, in a tribute to the late ‘King of Pop’.

“Today dancing to Scream!!!” Spears, 41, captioned the post.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, who regularly shares clips of her impromptu dance sessions in her home, danced to the 1995 hit in a black crop top, a bright green thong and black leather knee-high boots, as per People.

The Grammy winner later posted side-by-side photos of her rehearsal and onstage looks for her 2001 performance with Jackson, who died on June 25, 2009 at the age of 50.

Britney had joined Michael on stage at Madison Square Garden for the 2001 concert to perform his 1987 classic hit ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’.

“Rehearsals with Micheal versus performance,” she wrote alongside the split image. In the picture on the left, a much-younger Spears is seen in a white long-sleeved crop top and low-rise jeans with a tan hat and round glasses for the rehearsal. In the right-hand photo, she’s dressed in her concert attire, comprising a glittery green dress with black straps and detailing around her bust and waist.

Britney’s post came a day ahead of the 14th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s death. Shortly after posting her ‘Scream’ dance, Britney also paid tribute to Michael’s 57-year-old sister Janet by dancing to her 1993 single ‘Throb’.

]]>

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tesher reveals why his new song ‘Jacquemus’ is named after women’s handbag
Next article
A non-film critic's critique: 'Adipurush' is a minefiled of misadventures
This May Also Interest You
News

Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Project K’

News

Taylor Swift asks fans during Eras Tour to be 'kind and gentle' on social media

News

Father of 12, Nick Cannon is pursuing Master's in Child Psychology

News

A non-film critic's critique: 'Adipurush' is a minefiled of misadventures

News

Tesher reveals why his new song ‘Jacquemus’ is named after women’s handbag

News

Prem Sagar on ‘Adipurush’ dialogue change: ‘Nice to accept mistake and move forward’

News

Tina Turner to be honoured at July 4 Fireworks Spectacular in NYC

News

Nawazuddin to share screen space with Shehnaaz in new song 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'

News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal they are expecting a boy

News

Akangsha Rawat calls playing Diti in ‘Shiv Shakti’ a challenging experience

News

'I exist because of you': Ajay remembers late father Veeru Devgan:

News

Lizzo explains the 'downside' of being friends with fellow pop star Adele

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin pens an open letter on the 40th anniversary of the historic 1983 World Cup win!

News

Aksha Pardasany captivated audiences in ‘Rafuchakkar’

News

Nikhil Kamath was the youngest in PM Narendra Modi’s 3-member delegation to the US!

News

Saswata Chatterjee: Deepika Padukone continues to inspire and uplift fellow actresses

News

Unveiling the historic win of 1971 India-Pakistan war

News

When Jaya Bachchan’s presence infused motherly energy on this film set

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US