Daniel Craig seen skipping red traffic light while cycling in London

London, July 20 (IANS) James Bond actor Daniel Craig seemed to be in a hurry as he was seen ignoring a red traffic light while cycling in London.

The 55-year-old British star could be seen slowly approaching the red traffic light on his bicycle and then creeping over the line while the light was still red, in Hampstead, North London.

Craig was pictured wearing a helmet and sunglasses during the outing, mirror.co.uk reported.

He was seen rocking khaki shorts, showcasing his toned legs as well as a white T-shirt. He also donned headphones, which were placed neatly in his ear underneath his black helmet.

Craig’s bike ride comes after he was seen at Wimbledon with his wife of 12 years, Rachel Weisz, 53.

The 007 star has been enjoying some downtime at home in London in recent weeks, and on Sunday was spotted in his Royal Box seats at the Wimbledon Men’s Final.

Craig and his wife Weisz were seen enjoying an animated chat with James Norton and his partner Imogen Poots on the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Daily Mail reported.

‘Happy Valley’ star James, 37, looked dapper in a blue-grey suit as he sat alongside actress Imogen, 34, who was seen waving her hands in the air as she chatted.

Their meeting comes after James Norton addressed rumours he was set to replace Craig as James Bond. Craig’s final film from the franchise, ‘No Time to Die’, was released in September 2021.

James Norton has been rumoured to be the next 007 along with the likes of Idris Elba, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Richard Madden, Henry Golding and Jamie Dornan.

However, Norton attempted to put an end to the speculation last month as he insisted he had not tested for the role or had any discussion with producers.

–IANS

anv/uk