David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan cast as Clark Kent, Lois Lane for ‘Superman: Legacy’

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 28 (IANS) Actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will play the new Clark Kent and Lois Lane in James Gunn’s film ‘Superman: Legacy’.

The latest on-screen iteration of the iconic comic book hero will largely be a workplace origin story, Gunn said when he and fellow DC steward Peter Safran laid out their narrative plans in January, reports ‘Variety’.

Corenswet, who broke out in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series ‘Hollywood’, will play cub reporter Kent at the fictional newspaper ‘The Daily Planet’. Brosnahan will be his coworker and co-lead.

Gunn is directing the project from his own screenplay, based on the character created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Safran (‘Aquaman’, the upcoming ‘Aquaman 2’, and The Conjuring franchise) will produce. The project is set for release on July 11, 2025.

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” Safran said earlier this year when he and Gunn unveiled a lengthy block of planned DC films and series.

“He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kind in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned.”

This is a star-making moment for Corenswet, whose marquee idol looks and Midwestern charm helped him anchor ‘Hollywood’, where he played an aspiring actor moonlighting as a sex worker in the buttoned up 1940s. He earned widespread acclaim for his breakout performance in Netflix’s ‘The Politician’, as well as the celebrated horror indie ‘Pearl’ from A24.

He also wrote, directed and starred in the web sketch comedy series ‘Moe & Jerryweather’. He will next be seen opposite Natalie Portman in ‘The Lady In The Lake’.

Margot Robbie perfected Barbie's arched feet in eight takes
