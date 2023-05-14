scorecardresearch
David Tennant returns as 'Doctor Who' in new trailer

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 14 (IANS) Actor David Tennant of ‘Doctor Who’, has returned to the franchise in a new trailer alongside Catherine Tate, who plays the Time Lord’s longtime sidekick Donna Noble.

Tennant and Tate have reprised their roles for a series of three specials to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary, which will also make Tenant the 14th Doctor. He takes over from 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker, reports Variety.

The titles of the three specials, which are set to air in November, have also been unveiled. They are ‘The Star Beast,’ ‘Wild Blue Yonder’ and ‘The Giggle’.

The trailer also stars ‘Heartstopper’s’ Yasmin Finney and ‘How I Met Your Mother’s’ Neil Patrick Harris, who are joining the franchise.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies said: “The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet. Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!”

Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over as the 15th Doctor, with his series set to drop at the end of the year. He will be joined by Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. Production is already underway with the BBC unveiling a sneak peek of the duo clad in ’60s garb.

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way. The path to Ncuti’s 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun,” Davies said last year. “We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose.”

The new ‘Doctor Who’ specials and upcoming series will premiere in the UK and Ireland on the BBC. They will be available internationally on Disney+, following a deal the two media powerhouses struck last year.

–IANS

dc/kvd

