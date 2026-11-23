Bollywood star Deepika Padukone may have made a successful debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, but before entering the film industry, she spent three months learning the basics of acting at Anupam Kher‘s acting school, Actor Prepares, in Mumbai. Now, Anupam has revisited those days and shared an interesting incident from Deepika’s training period. During a round-table conversation at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, the veteran actor revealed how a simple classroom exercise left Deepika frustrated and almost brought her to tears.

Anupam Kher recalls Deepika Padukone’s acting school days

While discussing the importance of regularly practising the craft of acting, Anupam remembered Deepika as one of the students from the second batch of his acting school. He explained that she was already a recognised model when she joined the course and had been selected by Farah Khan for her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Recalling her personality during the training period, Anupam said, “Deepika Padukone was our student in the second batch. She was a well-known model. Farah decided to cast her in the film with Shah Rukh Khan. It was a 3-month course. Because Deepika was a model and came from a very educated background, she was very prim and proper. She would do everything properly. She used to pick up the cup of tea with that style. Sometimes, there was no believability.”

Anupam then shared how he decided to challenge Deepika with an exercise that required her to perform a simple everyday activity. He asked her to play the role of a maid who was sweeping the floor. According to him, Deepika initially performed the task with a certain charm and grace, but he felt that her performance lacked the natural behaviour required for the character.

To help her understand the difference, Anupam asked his domestic help to demonstrate the same activity. He noticed that the way she swept the floor looked completely natural because she was doing it as part of her everyday routine.

Deepika Padukone was frustrated during the exercise

Anupam explained that he wanted Deepika to understand the importance of making even the simplest actions look believable on screen. He asked her to repeat the exercise until he was convinced that she was genuinely performing the task rather than simply acting it out.

Recalling her reaction, he added, “I told Deepika that we would be doing this exercise till I believe you are actually doing it. She was frustrated initially, and almost had tears in her eyes. But, she did it and she thanked me. You have to do it. You have to constantly practice, and yet be street smart to get work.”

The incident highlights how acting training involves observing everyday behaviour and learning to perform actions naturally rather than relying only on expressions or presentation.

Deepika Padukone’s journey from modelling to Bollywood

Before becoming an established Bollywood actor, Deepika began her career as a model. She made her acting debut in the Kannada film Aishwarya in 2006. A year later, Farah Khan introduced her to Hindi cinema with Om Shanti Om, in which she shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan. Her performances as Shantipriya and Sandy brought her widespread recognition and made her one of the most talked-about newcomers in the industry.

She subsequently appeared in films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal and Housefull. However, her performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Cocktail (2012) marked an important turning point in her career. The following year proved particularly successful, with films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Deepika also made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. In 2023, she featured in Pathaan and Jawan, both of which became major box-office successes. Her subsequent releases included Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again in 2024.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film King

On the professional front, Deepika is awaiting the release of King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan, along with Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and Rani Mukerji in key roles.

King is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24 and is set to face a box-office clash with Nagarjuna’s King 100.