Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have reportedly introduced their second daughter, Devi Padukone Singh, nearly a month after welcoming her on September 19. The couple shared a family portrait featuring their two daughters, giving fans a glimpse of their family of four. The announcement has attracted attention on social media, with fans discussing the baby’s name, its meaning and the family’s coordinated festive outfits.

In the pictures described in the announcement, Deepika and Ranveer are seen wearing matching ivory and gold outfits along with their daughters. The family portrait captures a special moment for the couple, while close-up photographs reportedly highlight the bond between the two sisters. The pictures also show the parents smiling as they celebrate their growing family.

Deepika’s caption and the meaning behind Dua and Devi

Deepika reportedly introduced her younger daughter with the caption, ‘Of Love & Abundance… Devi Padukone Singh,’ revealing the baby’s name to her followers.

The name Devi has its roots in Sanskrit and means goddess, while their elder daughter Dua’s name means prayer. Interestingly, Deepika’s name means light, creating a poetic connection between the three names. This detail quickly became a talking point among fans following the announcement.

Another aspect that attracted attention was the decision to retain Deepika’s surname in their younger daughter’s full name, Devi Padukone Singh. Several social media users reportedly appreciated the gesture.

Fans react to the family’s special announcement

The announcement comes after Deepika and Ranveer maintained a relatively private approach towards their family life. Their decision to introduce Devi through a family portrait has therefore drawn considerable interest.

Fans have described the reveal as a festive blessing, with many appreciating the meanings behind Dua and Devi’s names.

The latest family portrait marks another personal milestone for Deepika and Ranveer as they begin a new chapter with their two daughters.

Editorial note: The reported birth, name announcement and family portrait should be verified against the couple’s official accounts before publication.