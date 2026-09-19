Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome second child, baby girl arrives

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Deepika shared the happy news with her fans through an Instagram post, marking another special moment for the couple and their family. The actress posted an image of a tiny footprint with the words ‘Welcome Baby Girl’ written on it. The simple announcement confirmed that the couple has become parents for the second time.

Deepika and Ranveer had announced their second pregnancy on April 19, 2026. The couple shared the news through a joint Instagram post, revealing that they were expecting their second child. The announcement also featured their daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a positive pregnancy test. The post quickly became a major talking point among their fans, who had been following the couple’s family journey since the birth of Dua.

The couple had also shared a special family picture around Dua’s birthday. In the photograph, Deepika was seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with Ranveer and their daughter. The picture offered fans a glimpse of the family as they prepared to welcome their second child. Along with the photograph, the couple shared a heartfelt caption that read, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! @deepikapadukone,”.

With the arrival of their baby girl, Deepika and Ranveer are now parents to two daughters. The couple welcomed Dua Padukone Singh as their first child before announcing their second pregnancy. Deepika’s latest Instagram post keeps the focus on the newborn, with the tiny footprint and ‘Welcome Baby Girl’ message serving as the announcement.

The news marks another important chapter in the personal lives of Deepika and Ranveer, who have continued to share selected family moments with their followers. Their second child’s arrival also adds a new member to their growing family, with Dua now becoming an elder sister. Fans are expected to celebrate the announcement as the couple begins this new phase of parenthood with their two daughters.