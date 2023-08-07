scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Deepika Padukone says ‘Marry your best friend’ tagging hubby Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone recently took to her social media and shared a post about "marrying your best friend". She also tagged her husband Ranveer Singh in the post.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently took to her social media and shared a post about “marrying your best friend”. She also tagged her husband Ranveer Singh in the post. The actress shared a note in her Instagram feed, which read, “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with.”

She emphasised on how comfort is one of the key pillars of a healthy marital life and shared that one should not hold themselves back from laughing their heart out no matter how embarrassing it sounds, in front of their partners.

As per the actress, to find a partner who enjoys seeing you laugh is a rarity, and shall be cherished.

Deepika said: “The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come.”

The actress shared that such kind of love never gets diluted, “Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute – even when the waters get deep, and dark.”

Earlier, there were rumours of trouble in paradise between Ranveer and Deepika, who got married in 2018 in Italy.

Their wedding festivities were an illustrious affair with several receptions held for high profile guests from different sectors.

The two worked for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Why doctors aren't prepared for use of ChatGPT in medicine
Next article
Sanju Samson has not cashed in on opportunities he has availed: Parthiv Patel
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Zoom ends WFH for workers, users on X react asking 'if the firm has an office'

Technology

LG launches new line-up of gaming monitors with 240Hz refresh rate in India

Sports

Marriage will not hamper my career as a cricketer, says Ruturaj Gaikwad’s wife Utkarsha

News

Ryan Gosling helps elderly woman during beach outing with family

News

Gal Gadot on 'Heart Of Stone': Liked being involved in the story from the very beginning

Sports

Kylian Mbappe will not train with PSG's first team squad amid contract stand-off

Sports

Pro Kabaddi League announces retained players list for Season 10

Technology

Threads rolling out 'Your likes' option

News

Jeremy Allen White moves on from divorce, spotted with Ashley Moore

Technology

Tech Mahindra appoints Atul Soneja as Chief Operating Officer

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says ‘Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz dono bade baap players the’

News

Kannada actor Vijaya Raghavendra’s wife passes away in Bangkok, CM Siddaramaiah condoles

News

Harry Styles' superhero movie shelved by Marvel

Sports

Montreal Tigers roar to victory, clinch GT20 Canada season three title with thrilling last-ball win

News

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra’s wife Spandana Raghavendra dies of cardiac arrest in Bangkok

News

Will Smith regrets pushing his kids to fame at young age

Sports

Intensity & hunger to win needs to be far more: Venkatesh Prasad slams Indian T20 side

News

Lizzo loses nearly 220K Instagram followers after sexual harassment claims

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US