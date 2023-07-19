scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Deepika Padukone to miss 'Project K' grand event at SDCC in wake of Hollywood strikes

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone, whose first look from the upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Project K’ was released recently, is set to give a miss to the grand event organised for the film at the San Diego Comic-Con to be held on July 20.

The reason behind the actress not attending the event is the ongoing Hollywood strikes by SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists).

The actress will skip the event as a show of solidarity with the film, television and radio artistes in the US, who are on a strike in the wake of increased dependency on artificial intelligence and the decrease in residual incomes by the big Hollywood studios.

Earlier, the other cast members of the film like Prabhas and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan along with Rana Daggubati landed up in San Diego to attend the grand launch event of the film at SDCC.

The SDCC celebration will commence with an exciting panel featuring special guests Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Prabhas alongside Nag Ashwin, on July 20. During this panel, the creators of ‘Project K’ will unveil the film’s title, trailer, and release date, treating the audience to a truly immersive experience on Comic-Con’s grandest stage.

‘Project K’ is a multi-lingual sci-fi film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The highly anticipated sci-fi drama has become a major talking point, not just in the Indian film industry but globally.

The filmmakers are gearing up to unveil the teaser and the official title of ‘Project K’ at the H Hall at San Diego Comic-Con marking another milestone in the Indian film industry’s history.

Directed by the National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin, ‘Project K’ promises to take audiences on a thrilling and immersive journey where science fiction seamlessly merges with drama. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

The film is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

–IANS

aa/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Prabhas dons ubercool body armour in his 'Project K' first look
Next article
2nd ODI: Jemimah Rodrigues' all-round heroics help India level series with 108-run win over Bangladesh
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd ODI: Jemimah Rodrigues' all-round heroics help India level series with 108-run win over Bangladesh

News

Prabhas dons ubercool body armour in his 'Project K' first look

News

'The Marvels' release new pictures of its 3 protagonists, Nick Fury

Sports

Kerala Blasters FC forward Jaushua Sotirio suffers injury, likely to be out until 2024

News

Prabhas in a superhero armour in the first look of Project K

Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma back in top 10, Yashasvi Jaiswal makes maiden appearance

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar chided for mixing hand wash in Elvish Yadav’s glass of water

News

Fan meets Malone as special guest after brain hemorrhage at concert

Technology

US suspends funding for China’s Wuhan lab over failure to provide Covid info

Technology

Microsoft 365 AI Copilot to be available at $30 per user for businesses

Sports

Women's Ashes: Winning two trophies against Australia is really special, says Heather Knight

Technology

Quick commerce platform Dunzo won’t pay employees till early September

News

Iron Maiden sets Europe ablaze with latest Barcelona concert

News

Shivin Narang to make OTT debut in Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Criminal Minds'

Sports

‘Ban gaming, banish it, obliterate it from the face of India’: Gamer’s tongue in cheek response to Revenue Secretary

News

Tiger Shroff, Zahrah S Khan raises excitement quotient with teaser of Edward Maya’s ‘Love Stereo Again’

Technology

Gujarat to get satellite network portal site

Technology

Cognizant appoints 6 women in top leadership roles, including 2 Indian executives

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US