scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh spotted holidaying in Brussels

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, whose film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ celebrates its 10th anniversary on Wednesday, were spotted in Brussels. The two celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary on Tuesday and were seen holidaying in Belgium.

A picture of the couple, sitting inside a property with their backs facing the street has emerged on the Internet.

Taking to X, a fan claimed to have spotted the couple in Brussels. He also shared a snapshot capturing the duo engaged in a conversation inside a salon, seated on a plush couch.

Another picture, shared by a fan, shows the couple posing with their fans and donning warm clothes.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six long years. Their romance started with ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.

Recently, on popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ Ranveer Singh shared that in 2015, he had proposed to Deepika. He said, “Iske pehle ki koi aur aa jaye main jaake chappal rakh deta hoon (sic)”.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ridley Scott says he has over 90-minutes of unedited footage for ‘Gladiator 2’
Next article
Scarlett Johansson says it would be a real ‘marvel’ if MCU could bring back Black Widow
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US