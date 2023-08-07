scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Deepika says 'Marry your best friend' tagging hubby Ranveer

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently took to her social media and shared a post about “marrying your best friend”. She also tagged her husband Ranveer Singh in the post.

The actress shared a note in her Instagram feed, which read, “Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with.”

She emphasised on how comfort is one of the key pillars of a healthy marital life and shared that one should not hold themselves back from laughing their heart out no matter how embarrassing it sounds, in front of their partners.

As per the actress, to find a partner who enjoys seeing you laugh is a rarity, and shall be cherished.

Deepika said: “The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come.”

The actress shared that such kind of love never gets diluted, “Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute – even when the waters get deep, and dark.”

Earlier, there were rumours of trouble in paradise between Ranveer and Deepika, who got married in 2018 in Italy.

Their wedding festivities were an illustrious affair with several receptions held for high profile guests from different sectors.

The two worked for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.

–IANS

aa/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Why doctors aren't prepared for use of ChatGPT in medicine
Next article
Sanju Samson has not cashed in on opportunities he has availed: Parthiv Patel
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sanju Samson has not cashed in on opportunities he has availed: Parthiv Patel

Technology

Why doctors aren't prepared for use of ChatGPT in medicine

News

Anjali Anand: Journey of 'KKK 13' brought growth, self-discovery into my life

News

Deepika Padukone’s friendship day post for her “best friend” Ranveer Singh

News

Pooja Gor: Dulquer Salmaan 'unfailingly' added charm to every scene in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Sports

Baffled by the decision to go back to Arshdeep and not Chahal in the 18th over: Mukund

News

Wamiqa Gabbi to star alongside Varun Dhawan in Atlee's next production

Sports

He had told me that you are all-format cricketer: Tilak Verma credits Rohit Sharma for his success

News

Elnaaz Norouzi most excited about acting with Nawaz in 'Sangeen'

News

More than actor, I was a fangirl on the sets of 'Gadar 2': Simrat Kaur

Sports

‘I decided I was not going to watch the World Cup…’: Rohit Sharma

News

Utkarsh Sharma to watch first day first show of 'Gadar 2' with audience

Technology

Enterprise skilling company Disprz raises $30 mn to expand footprint

Technology

Redmi 12: Perfect mix of affordability, look and performance

Technology

Google Search gets grammar check feature

Sports

Mitch Marsh wins first crack as Finch's replacement as Australia T20 skipper

Sports

Australia name preliminary World Cup squad, Sangha, Hardie surprise inclusions

Technology

Antfin (Netherlands) cuts 10.3% shareholding in Paytm by transferring shares to Paytm Founder & CEO

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US