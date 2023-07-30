scorecardresearch
Deepika sets couple goals as she wears jacket with Ranveer's face painted on it

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Setting the bar high for couple goals, Deepika Padukone chose to wear a denim jacket with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh’s face painted on it, while they went to watch ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’.  

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is directed by Karan Johar. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

The couple were clicked by paparazzi outside the theatre and it has been doing the rounds on social media for all the right reasons.

The pictures and videos show Deepika wearing denim on the denim trend but what catches the eye is her jacket which has Ranveer’s face painted on it. She paired it with a white bodycon top paired with high-waisted dark blue jeans.

Ranveer looked dapper in an all-black outfit. He wore a black sweatshirt, completed the look with matching black sweats featuring a baggy fitting, cinched hem and a mid-rise waist and sneakers.

Ranveer’s latest release ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ has been received well at the box office. The film, which released on July 28, opened with Rs 11.1 crore.

The two-day collection of the film is a total of Rs 27.15 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter wrote: “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani witnesses a super 44.59% growth on Day 2… Major centres [#Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru, #Pune, #Hyderabad] continue to dominate, while Tier 2 centres also witness substantial growth… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr. Total: Rs 27.15 cr. #India biz.”

“Looking at the excellent trends on Day 2, #RRKPK is targeting Rs. 46 cr+ total [Nett BOC] in its *opening weekend*… Post pandemic, there were several instances of muted or nil growth over the weekend, since the reports were negative… In this case, the growth on Day 2 and the advance bookings for Day 3 [at major centres] sends a clear message: #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has found acceptance.”

“Tier 2 centres have witnessed strong trends on Day 2, but there’s scope to score big numbers on Day 3… If Tier 3 centres also join the party on Day 3, #RRKPK should be closing its opening weekend on a superb note.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
