scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Deepika's first look from 'Project K' opens up a new cinematic universe

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) The long-awaited first look of Deepika Padukone from the upcoming sci-fi film, ‘Project K’. is finally out, and it serves as a tantalising glimpse into a captivating new cinematic universe.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has already generated immense buzz and become the much talked about Indian film in recent times for all the right reasons.

Set to make its grand debut in the iconic H Hall at San Diego Comic-Con, ‘Project K’ boasts an ensemble cast of some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

This multilingual film has captivated audiences worldwide with its promise of a groundbreaking cinematic experience.

Deepika’s official first look from ‘Project K’ has left fans astounded. In the sepia-toned visual, she exudes an intense aura, leaving viewers intrigued and eager to unravel the mysteries that lie within the film’s narrative.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers Vyjayanthi Movies wrote, “A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK.”

Nag Ashwin has masterfully crafted ‘Project K’ to transport audiences to a world where science fiction meets gripping drama.

With its stellar cast, breathtaking visuals, and a script that promises to push boundaries, the film has already become one of the most highly anticipated releases of the coming year.

Scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024, ‘Project K’, according to its makers, is set to redefine the genre of science fiction in Indian cinema.

–IANS

sp/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kartik's post leaves fans wondering if romantic film is on the cards
Next article
‘If I go out, people will harass, wherever I go, trouble follows’: Prithvi Shaw
This May Also Interest You
Sports

‘If I go out, people will harass, wherever I go, trouble follows’: Prithvi Shaw

News

Kartik's post leaves fans wondering if romantic film is on the cards

Technology

Indian startups faced 70% drop in funding in FY23 to $15 bn

Sports

Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy tour celebrates success in New Zealand, Australia

Technology

Tesla directors to return $735 mn to company as they 'overpaid themselves'

Sports

Adani Sportsline to operate Sabarmati Riverfront sports parks in Ahmedabad

Sports

Australia's Victoria axes plan to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Sports

Germany's Beck strikes double open water gold at swimming worlds

Technology

Threads to implement Twitter-like rate limits, Musk reacts

Sports

FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-2024: USA to replace New Zealand

Technology

Reddit fixes elevated search error rates

News

Pity that 'smaller' films not getting enough releases in cinemas: Nandita Das

Sports

Olympian Mirabai Chanu urges PM, HM to restore peace, normalcy in Manipur

Sports

La Liga: Betis sign former Espanyol, Bayern midfielder Marc Roca from Leeds United

Sports

ACC Men's Emerging Cup: Bowlers, openers help India A to 9-wicket win against Nepal

Sports

UTT Season 4: Archana stuns World No.39 as Puneri Paltan resgiter first win

Sports

1st Test: Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman's fifties help Pakistan recover against Sri Lanka

Technology

Americans sent millions of sensitive military emails to Mali due to ‘typo’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US