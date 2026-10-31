Shah Rukh Khan left Delnaaz Irani speechless on Kal Ho Naa Ho sets, actress recalls their first meeting

Actress Delnaaz Irani has shared a special memory of working with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Ahead of the superstar’s birthday on November 2, she recalled how nervous she felt on her first day of shooting and how Shah Rukh’s friendly behaviour helped her become comfortable on the sets. She also spoke about her admiration for his acting and her excitement for his upcoming film King.

Delnaaz Irani recalls her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

Speaking to IANS, Delnaaz revealed that she had grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan’s television shows and initially found it difficult to believe that she was finally working alongside him.

She said, “We have grown up watching his serials like Circus and Fauji. So when it’s your first day on set, there is that moment where your voice just fails you. You think, ‘Am I really working with this man?’ But he is a complete people’s person. He immediately made me feel so incredibly comfortable and was so warm to talk to. That is something I will always remember about him.”

Talking about his acting abilities, she added, “I genuinely admire his craft. The way he understands a character, the emotions he brings to a scene and the effortless way in which he connects with the audience are incredible. He has a certain magic about him. Whether it is romance, comedy or an emotionally intense scene, he makes you believe in what he is portraying. I think that is the mark of a truly exceptional actor.”

Delnaaz Irani shares her excitement for Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Delnaaz also revealed that she continues to follow Shah Rukh’s work and has never missed any of his films. She said, “I have never missed a single Shah Rukh Khan film. I am always excited to see what he brings to the table because he never stops surprising his audience. Every film has something different to offer, and I genuinely look forward to watching his work. I am equally excited about King. I am eagerly waiting to see him in this new avatar, and I am sure it will be another special experience for his fans.”

Delnaaz sends birthday wishes to Shah Rukh Khan

Ahead of his November 2 birthday, Delnaaz extended her wishes to the actor, hoping he continues to entertain audiences with his performances.

“I wish him all the happiness, good health and success. May he continue to entertain us and create magic on screen. The love people have for him is truly special, and he deserves every bit of it. Happy birthday, Shah Rukh! Keep inspiring us with your craft and your wonderful journey.”