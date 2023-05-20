scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Deluged with b'day wishes, Jr NTR says fans 'my anchor, rock, pillar of support'

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, May 20 (IANS) Popular Tollywood actor Junior NTR, who turned 40 on Saturday, said that fans have been his “anchor, rock and pillar of support”.

Thanking the fans for their birthday wishes, the actor issued a statement. “Over the past few decades, there have been many highs and lows but my fans have been my anchor, rock and pillar of support. Every role I played and every story I’ve been a part of, has been for my fans,” Jr NTR said.

“My heartfelt thanks to each and every fan for embracing my performances, for unwavering loyalty and for being the driving force behind my passion,” he said.

The actor also thanked his fans for their overwhelming response to ‘Devara’.

On the eve of his birthday, Junior NTR had revealed the first look-poster of his 30th film. Titled ‘Devara’, the Koratala Siva directorial has Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead.

Junior NTR said: “I am truly grateful to you all for your overwhelming response to #Devara! Made my day!”

–IANS

ms/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Indian women's hockey team go down fighting as Australia win second game of the tour 3-2
Next article
IPL 2023: Conway's ability to get runs and do the job is high-class, says Stephen Fleming
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Conway's ability to get runs and do the job is high-class, says Stephen Fleming

Sports

Indian women's hockey team go down fighting as Australia win second game of the tour 3-2

Health & Lifestyle

Panic in Telangana village after calf dies of rabies

News

Auschwitz drama 'The Zone of Interest' gets six-minute Cannes applause

Sports

Sub-jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Big wins for M.P., U.P, Jharkhand on Day 3

Sports

Mega Khap Panchayat to be held in Hry on Sunday in support of protesting wrestlers

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway, Gaikwad help CSK become second team to qualify for playoffs with 77-run win over DC (ld)

Technology

Climate change driving threat of fungal infections in humans: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Non-invasive brain imaging technique to help paralysis patients

Sports

Archery World Cup: Prathamesh wins compound individual gold; Jyothi-Ojas top mixed team event

Sports

IPL 2023: Will treat it like any other match, says Suryakumar on MI's must-win game with SRH

News

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' makers celebrate Kartik-Kiara on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' anniversary

Technology

boAt's Aman Gupta 1st Indian entrepreneur to walk red carpet at Cannes

Sports

CSK vs DC: Conway smashes 1000th maximum of IPL 2023 as sixes rain in cash-rich league

Sports

US Kids Golf India announces expansion plan, to have first overseas series in Singapore

Health & Lifestyle

New AI voice coach may help treat depression, anxiety

Technology

LG Energy invests in Australian mining firm for lithium supply

Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: Protesting wrestlers denied entry to Arun Jaitley stadium, alleges Sakshi Malik

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US