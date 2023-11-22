Dhanush enters devil mode in ‘Captain Miller’ song ‘Killer Killer’

Chennai, Nov 22 (IANS) Tamil Superstar Dhanush is exuding devil mode in the new ‘Captain Miller’ song ‘Killer Killer’. An anthemic, marching style song, the song reeks of pure hardcore attitude and is no-holds-barred song of edge.

Sung by the actor himself, the majority of the song is spoken word with over half of it being sung in English and later mixing it in Tamil before switching to singing. While most of the song is hushed speaking, there is a whole roaring rise as Dhanush’s ‘killer’ avatar slowly emerges and takes the stage.

Indeed, the actor really seems to have taken to his character as he indeed renders some of his vocals with great style and brilliance, giving a lot of aggression in his singing, which is backed by a whole marching band behind him.

Accompanied by a whole orchestra of instruments ranging from synthesisers, guitars, drums, bass, saxophones, this song is just a power-packed anthem that produces pure, unadulterated adrenaline.

Composed and produced by music composer G.V Prakash Kumar, ‘Killer Killer’ is very similar in tone to the ‘Leo’ song ‘Bada**’, and indeed carries over the same feeling.

Though instead of being a rap-metal mix, there is no particular genre for the song as it fuses hard rock, spoken word, marching anthem, industrial music, and more.

The production is really well-done, and there is no element of over-production, while keeping everything crystal clear with razor sharp focus, and great intensity.

Directed, co-written, co-produced by Arun Matheswaran, ‘Captain Miller’ is a G.V Prakash Kumar musical that boasts an ensemble cast of Dhanush, Dr. Shivarajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Arun Mohan, John Kokken, Nassar, among others. The movie is eyeing a date for a 2024 Pongal release.

