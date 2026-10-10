After its strong performance at the Indian box office, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, is now seeking recognition for its music on the international stage. T Series and B62 Studios have shared details of the film’s soundtrack being submitted for consideration in several Grammy categories. Composer Shashwat Sachdev is associated with the album submission, while individual songs from the film have also been put forward in categories covering songwriting, rap, global music and pop.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge songs submitted for Grammy consideration

The film’s soundtrack has been submitted in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category. The song Phir Se has been put forward for Best Song Written for Visual Media, while Jaan Se Guzarte Hain and Kanhaiya have been submitted for Best Global Music Performance.

Other entries include Aari Aari for Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Jaiye Sajna for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Destiny and Mann Atakya for Best Rap Performance, Waari Jawan for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, and Hum Pyaar Karne Wale for Best Remixed Recording.

These submissions cover different musical styles and categories, reflecting the range of songs featured in the film. However, being submitted for consideration does not mean that the album or its songs have received official Grammy nominations.

What does Grammy consideration mean?

Submitting music for Grammy consideration is an early step in the awards process. The Recording Academy reviews eligible entries before voting determines which recordings move forward to the final nomination list.

Each entry must meet the Academy’s eligibility requirements. Only works selected through the official process become nominees. It remains to be seen whether any of the submissions from Dhurandhar: The Revenge will make the final list.

Aditya Dhar hints at returning to the National Film Awards

The Grammy campaign comes as Aditya Dhar continues to attract attention for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The filmmaker recently attended the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony with his wife, Yami Gautam, who received the Best Actress award for her performance in Article 370.

When reporters asked Dhar about Dhurandhar, he kept his comments brief but expressed hope that he would return to the ceremony the following year.

He said, ‘हम यहां ‘आर्टिकल 370’ के लिए आए हैं। हम ‘धुरंधर’ पर भी बात करेंगे। उम्मीद है कि हम अगले साल भी आएंगे, लेकिन आज पूरी बात ‘आर्टिकल 370′ के बारे में है।’

His remarks have added to interest in the film’s future awards prospects, although its Grammy submissions and any potential National Film Awards recognition remain separate matters.