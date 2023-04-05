scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' garners 1.5 billion YouTube views

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, who is known for her tracks like ‘Vaaste’, ‘Ishare Tere’ and ‘Leja Re’, has clocked 1.5 billion views for her song ‘Vaaste’ on YouTube.

Among the Indian songs that have crossed the 1 billion milestone are the devotional song ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ topping the list followed by regional songs like the Punjabi song ‘Lehanga’ and a Haryanvi song ’52 Gaj Ka Daman’ making Dhvani’s song the fourth most viewed song nationwide.

This has made Dhvani the youngest Indian musician to achieve the milestone. ‘Vaaste’ has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Arafat Mehmood, with Nikhil D’Souza featuring as the co-singer, the music video is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Expressing her gratitude, Dhvani said: “‘Vaaste’ is like that magical thing that happened in my life. I’ll always be grateful to all the people who have watched it more than a billion times on YouTube. It was the team of Tanishk, Arafat, Nikhil, Radhika Ma’am, Vinay Sir and Siddharth that we could break so many records back then and even today. Most importantly it’s all the love and support by the audiences; it only inspires me to work harder and create more magic. I want to thank everyone who was involved in making this beautiful song with me, our mark will live on forever.”

Dhvani made her debut in the pop world with ‘Ishare Tere’ and followed it up with another hit, ‘Leja Re’. However, it was ‘Vaaste’ that catapulted her to the A-list of Indian musicians.

The song became a massive hit and was also listed among the top 10 most-liked music videos globally, with Dhvani featuring as the only Indian music artist in YouTube Rewind 2019. The song was released under the label of T-Series.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Kajal Chauhan aspired to be a jurist before following her passion for acting
This May Also Interest You
News

Kajal Chauhan aspired to be a jurist before following her passion for acting

News

For Gashmeer Mahajani, films & web series are more satisfying than daily soaps

Fashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twinning in black for a date

Sports

Harris, Garth, Graham and Litchfield added to Australia Women contract list

Health & Lifestyle

Indian study shows how Covid accelerates progression of dementia

News

Hunt for Pushpa begins: Makers release intriguing video on sequel

News

Kareena lauds her crew as she kick-starts Day 2 of 'The Crew'

News

Priyanka Chopra flaunting her high thigh blue dress in style with Richard Maddon at Citadel premiere

Health & Lifestyle

At 4,435, India sees highest one-day rise in Covid cases since September 2022

Technology

US-based Hyland Software to layoff 1,000 employees, has India presence

News

Jr NTR to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan in 'War 2'

Sports

IPL 2023: Need to improve collectively as a batting unit to get better results, admits Ajit Agarkar

Sports

Freiburg flabbergast Bayern to progress into German Cup semis

Technology

Amazon enters generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

Technology

Paytm boosts offline payments leadership with 6.8 mn devices, GMV grows 40%

Sports

Argentine midfielder Battaglia joins Atletico Mineiro

Technology

Apple reveals first glimpse of its grand India retail store in Mumbai

Sports

Osasuna book Copa del Rey final place for second time in history

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US