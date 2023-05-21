scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Digital creator Shivani Bafna makes scintillating debut at Cannes

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Indian-American content creator Shivani Bafna recently made her Cannes debut at the ongoing edition of the prestigious Film Festival.

She chose a statement gown as her outfit for the event. Designed by Vaishali S, the stunning red creation combined elegance, grace, and a touch of boldness.

Her dress exhibited classic sophistication while also reflecting a modern twist. Shivani styled herself with the help and input of her friends, family, and colleagues.

One of the unique elements of Shivani’s ensemble was a DIY-ed clutch featuring a QR code. When scanned, the code took audiences to a letter she wrote. In the letter, she shared her feelings about being on the red carpet and hopes that her message resonates with the audience, going beyond surface-level fashion.

–IANS

aa/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Drishyam' set for South Korean remake
Next article
Pacer Ollie Robinson down with 'sore ankle' as England face latest injury scare ahead of Ireland Test
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Heavy rains lash B'luru; RCB vs Gujarat Titan match may be affected

Sports

Pacer Ollie Robinson down with 'sore ankle' as England face latest injury scare ahead of Ireland Test

News

'Drishyam' set for South Korean remake

News

Ram Charan hails NTR for recognising the power of Telugu cinema

Sports

At least 12 killed in stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador (Ld)

Sports

Hockey: Indian women's team hold Australia 1-1 in third test match, lose series 2-0

Technology

Apple releases first iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 beta to developers

Sports

Injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will badly affect India in WTC Final: Ian Chappell

Sports

John Wright, Jhulan Goswami hold a special training session for MI Junior Champions

Health & Lifestyle

The syncretic culture of India

Sports

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh is going to get his paycheque a little higher next year, says Chris Gayle

Sports

Hockey India congratulates captain Savita, Nikki Pradhan on milestone matches

News

Ektaa Kapoor is 'extremely proud' as 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' clocks up 1k episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Boy dies of heart attack in T'gana village, parents cut birthday cake to fulfil his wish

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians elect to bowl in must-win encounter with Sunrisers Hyderabad

News

Alec Baldwin accused of 'yelling' at waitress trying to serve meals at gala

Sports

Athletics: Shaili Singh finishes third in Golden Grand Prix in Japan

Technology

Apple may unveil MR headset, new 15-inch MacBook Air & more at WWDC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US