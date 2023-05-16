scorecardresearch
Dimple Kapadia couldn't recognise Deepak Dobriyal on 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' set

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia said that she has seen actor Deepak Dobriyal before but his transformation for ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ was unimaginable and that she could not recognise him.

Talking about her reaction, Dimple said: “Homi Adajania’s sets are the most fun sets to be on but also the most strict one. For Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, we were leaving ourselves to become people we have only read about in scripts. However, the most surprising person on the set was Deepak Dobriyal.”

“I have seen him before but his transformation for this show was unimaginable really. He approached me and tried to have a conversation with me but I just couldn’t place him. I didn’t recognise him so ended up having an awkward chat and moved on.”

Dimple called Deepak a “surprise element.”

She added: Later, Deepak spoke to Homi (Adajania) about it to check if I was trying to remain in my character and maintain a cold stance with him but then Homi explained it to him that I couldn’t recognise him. So, I would say from all of us combined, Deepak Dobriyal was the surprise element of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo.”

‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

