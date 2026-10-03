The investigation into alleged irregularities in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Mithi River desilting contracts has brought actor Dino Morea under scrutiny. Investigators allege that contractors, intermediaries and some civic officials manipulated the tendering process, submitted questionable documents and inflated the amount of silt reported as removed from the river. According to the investigation, the alleged irregularities caused a loss of ₹65.54 crore to the BMC. The case centres on suspected problems involving contracts, payments and records connected with the desilting work. These allegations form part of the ongoing investigation and do not, by themselves, establish guilt.

Morea’s name came under the scanner after officials reportedly found phone records showing contact between him and people linked to the investigation. Police have also been examining financial transactions involving Morea and Ketan Kadam, who has been described as an accused middleman in the case. According to The Indian Express, investigators identified several transactions between Morea and Kadam, reportedly involving amounts in the range of ₹14 lakh to ₹18 lakh.

The examination of these records is part of the wider inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding the BMC’s desilting contracts. Investigators are looking into the movement of money and the documentation connected with the work to establish whether the transactions have any link to the alleged wrongdoing. Phone records and financial dealings may form part of an investigation, but their significance depends on the evidence and findings established by the authorities.

The available information does not, on its own, establish that Morea committed an offence. Further details about the investigation and any formal findings will be important in understanding the nature of the alleged links. The case continues to focus on the suspected manipulation of tenders, payments and the reported quantity of silt removed from the Mithi River.