Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim welcome baby boy

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Popular television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have welcomed their first bundle of joy, a baby boy.

Shoaib took to Instagram to make the announcement of their newborn and said that it was a premature delivery but there is “nothing to worry.”

After sharing a slew of of birthday messages he received on his Instagram Stories, he shared the news and wrote: “Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers.”

Shoaib and Dipika met on the sets of popular television show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. They got married in 2018.

It was in 2010 when Dipika made her television debut with ‘Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi’. She then became a household name with ‘Sasural Simar Ka’.

The actress also participated in a string of reality shows including ‘Bigg Boss 12’, where she was feted with the winner’s title.

–IANS

dc/kvd

