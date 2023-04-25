scorecardresearch
Director Apoorva Lakhia acquires rights to a chapter from book 'India's Most Fearless – 3'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia is all set to bring forth a story of the Army for the silver screen as he has acquired the rights of a chapter from the book titled ‘India’s Most Fearless – 3’ to be adapted into a movie.

The story is based on the events that took place between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan region on June 15, 2020 when 200 Indian Soldiers bravely defended their territory against a force of 1200 Chinese Liberation Army soldiers.

The book is written by journalists Shiv Aroor, Senior Executive Editor at India Today TV and Rahul Singh, Senior Editor at the Hindustan Times, both the authors are known for their military affairs journalism.

The story and screenplay will be adapted for the film by Suresh Nair in association with Chintan Gandhi and Chintan Shah who will also pen the dialogues.

When asked about their book being turned into a movie, both the authors Aroor and Singh shared in a joint statement: “The Galwan incident is an episode that saw the Indian army suffer terrible loss but they also inflicted an unforgettable wound on a treacherous adversary.

“We are delighted that our account of the incident – the only first hand telling of what really happened and the incredible human side of the battle – is now in the very able hands of Apoorva Lakhia for a film that we know will be worthy of those who fought, fell and lived to tell.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Sushmita Sen to resume filming for 'Aarya' Season 3 in Jaipur
Malayalam actor Mammukoya stable after collapsing during football tournament
Entertainment Today

