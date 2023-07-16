scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Disney holds 'Haunted Mansion' red carpet minus actors, in first major event hit by actors strike

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 16 (IANS) Disney went ahead with the red carpet premiere of its latest production ‘Haunted Mansion’ recently, making it the first major movie world premiere after SAG-AFTRA began their strike.

As reported by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, stars Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Hasan Minhaj, Marilu Henner, Lindsay Lamb, director Justin Simien, producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, executive producers Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman and composer Kris Bowers were initially scheduled to walk the red carpet, held in front of the Disneyland theme park’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ ride in Anaheim.

But following the actors’ strike called on Thursday, the stars were no longer able to attend the event.

Strike guidelines prohibit not only on-camera work but also promotional activity, including premieres, interviews, festivals, FYC events, award shows and podcasts.

While several studios and streamers have opted to cancel their upcoming events, most notably the ‘Oppenheimer’ red carpet in New York set for Monday, Disney moved forward with the premiere, leaning on its theme park characters in the absence of the actors.

Amusement park performers dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Maleficent, Snow White‘s Evil Queen and Cruella posed for photos with fans throughout the two-hour red carpet, as influencers and other guests also got private access to ride the Haunted Mansion attraction.

Producers, as well as Simien, arrived about halfway through the event, stopping for group photos before the director briefly talked to the press.

“I feel very ambivalent about it, but at the same time, I’m just so proud of this cast and I’m so, so proud of Katie Dippold who wrote the script, and so much of why I did this was to honor her words and to honor their work,” Simien told THR on the carpet.

He added, “If they can’t be here to speak for it, I felt like I had to be here to speak for it. It’s sad that they’re not here, at the same time, I totally support the reason why they’re not here. And I’m happy to be the one to ring the bell in their stead.”

He also noted that he finds the AI issues coming up in SAG-AFTRA’s negotiations to be “a very important thing to hammer home and to figure out”.

SAG-AFTRA announced work stoppage after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed on Wednesday night.

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is an American labour union representing approximately 160,000 film and television actors.

–IANS

anv/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
With cupcakes and bright lights Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim reveal newborn son’s name
Next article
Nupur Sanon wraps up Ravi Teja’s 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', says ‘Time to go early to bed’
This May Also Interest You
News

Nupur Sanon wraps up Ravi Teja’s 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', says ‘Time to go early to bed’

News

With cupcakes and bright lights Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim reveal newborn son’s name

News

Chris Evans' brother defends the star's romance with Alba Baptista: 'People can ruin things pretty quickly'

News

Rhea, Prince’s Gang form unlikely alliance at 1st vote out of ‘MTV Roadies’

News

James Cameron slams ‘offensive’ rumours of making any film on Titan submersible tragedy

Sports

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100th Test wicket

News

Making most of social media (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Dolly Parton says she’d rather drop dead on stage than retire

News

Varun Dhawan's 'strong' reference for his for 'Bawaal' character was Anil Kapoor

Technology

French woman hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace

News

Nick Jonas fixes wifey Priyanka's ponytail as they head back home after tennis match

News

Zayn Malik is raising his daughter on a farm to shield her from public eye

Technology

Threads reaches 150 mn sign-ups despite usage drop

Sports

US Open: Indian challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

News

Ryan Gosling: 'Ken was created to observe the awesomeness that is Barbie'

Technology

Microsoft to 'end' 'Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family' plan in August

Technology

Thanks PM Modi for inviting entrepreneurs like us to France: boAt's Aman Gupta

Sports

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey completes Cardiff City return

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US